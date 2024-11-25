News from Eastgate Baptist Church, Eastgate Street Lewes

What’s on for Everyone week beginning Sunday 1st December- The beginning of Advent

We welcome everyone on this special Sunday as we begin to focus on the events leading to the most exciting event in the whole year when Jesus was born into our world. The coming of joy and peace in the person of a gentle baby to our troubled world is truly something to celebrate especially in these difficult times. We remember all who are struggling with personal circumstances, conflict in their countries or health or financial worries. We welcome everyone to our Breakfast Church service at 9.30am this morning, friends of at least 8 nationalities and all ages. We start with a light breakfast, free to all ,funded by contributions from the congregation. At 10.00am we will join together to worship and then listen to a short topical talk until 10.20am. The young people will then leave us for their own activities and everyone else will continue to worship and then listen to a more in depth seminar until 11.00-11.15am.

The service will also be on Zoom. The I.D. is 5912614502 and the password is Eastgate. Our weeks activities will continue with the Discipleship Course on Wednesday 4th December, open to all who want to know more about what following Jesus really means, both new and more experienced Christians are welcome to grow their knowledge and understanding. There will be a video and time for coffee and discussion afterward.

We continue to collect for the local food bank throughout the week and the past months collection will be delivered to the local Foodbank on Monday 2nd December. Thankyou to everyone who is donating for local people in need. Donations can be made at any time to the crate in the hall entrance. There is prayer and coffee for all in the church lounge on Thursdays at 9.00-10.00am and in the church on Saturdays at 10.0--11.00am

We will be taking part with other churches in the Foodbank collection and Carols event outside Waitrose on Saturday 7th December( Eastgate time slot 4-5pm)

The Board Games Club meet on Friday at 7.00pm at their winter venue Christ Church Lewes. All are welcome.

We continue to send our thoughts and prayers for everyone suffering the effects of Covid or other health or wellbeing problems. For individual help and support please contact our Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676.

Our hall and meeting rooms are available for hire throughout the week at reasonable rates in this convenient location with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events

For bookings Please contact us on 07581807060 or 07973862313

Visit us at -lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Facebook Page -EastgateBaptistChurch

We look forward to hearing from you