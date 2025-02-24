News from Eastgate Baptist Church: In an orderly fashion, please!

Last week’s sermon at Eastgate Baptist Church was based on the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Christians in Corinth, written to help them think about what a church service should look like. Everyone is invited to use their spiritual gifts to help build up the people at church that day – but in an orderly fashion, with humility and respect, so no chaos ensues! It’s an amazing thing that God might give you a word of encouragement, a song, or a Bible verse to share with everyone. It might be just what someone needed to hear!

This week, the church will be open on Saturday 1st March, from 10am until 12 noon, for coffee, prayer and fellowship. Drop in if you can!

On Sunday 2nd March, Breakfast Church will be at 9.30am, with a warm welcome for everyone! We eat a breakfast of cereal, toast, fruit and warm pastries together then have a short talk, prayer and song, followed by a short break. Then, the second part of the service includes more worship, a sermon (we will be continuing our sermon series in St Paul’s letter to the Christians in Corinth), and prayers, with children’s activities in Sunday Club and a creche until about 11.15am. The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.

We have our midweek discipleship meeting on Wednesdays at 7pm – we will be watching The Chosen video and discussing it together, alongside some Bible study. Join us if you can! We have our weekly prayer meeting at 9am on Thursdays. We are also currently taking bookings for our Ladies Retreat and for our Men’s Spiritual Workout Day.

Anyone in need of individual support, please contact the Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676

We remember all who are facing difficulties or big decisions in this new year, as well as those struggling with bereavement, health or financial difficulties, and all those throughout the world suffering from war and natural disasters.

Our hall and meeting rooms are available to hire throughout the week in this town-centre location, with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events.

For bookings contact:07581807060

