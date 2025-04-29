News from Eastgate Baptist Church: Our generous God!

By Joy Harper
Contributor
Published 29th Apr 2025, 07:42 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 09:12 BST
Last week’s sermon for Easter was based on the resurrection passage in the Gospel of Luke. God gives us the gift of life and the gift of new life and the proof of that is the resurrection of Jesus! God greatly surprises us; He greatly satisfies us and He gives us great understanding. He is a generous God!

This week, the church will be open on Saturday 3rd May, from 10am until 12 noon, for coffee, prayer and fellowship. Drop in if you can!

On Sunday 4th May, Breakfast Church will be at 9.30am, and we will be looking at a passage in the book of 1 John together. There will be a warm welcome for everyone! We will eat a breakfast of cereal, toast, fruit and warm pastries, then we will have a short talk, prayer and song, followed by a short break. The second part of the service includes more worship, prayers and a sermon, with children’s activities in Sunday Club and a creche until about 11.15am. The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.

We have our midweek discipleship meeting on Wednesdays at 7pm with some Bible study. Join us if you can!

Coffee and prayer
Coffee and prayer

We have our weekly prayer meeting at 9am on Thursdays in the Lounge.

Anyone in need of individual support, please contact the Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676

We remember all who are struggling with bereavement, health or financial difficulties, and all those throughout the world suffering from war and natural disasters and pray that the Easter message will bring hope and peace.

Our hall and meeting rooms are available to hire throughout the week in this town-centre location, with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events.

Eastgate welcome
Eastgate welcome

For bookings contact:07581 807060

Email- [email protected]

Visit our website at - lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Check out our Facebook page – Eastgate Baptist Church

We look forward to seeing you!

