News from Eastgate Baptist Church – That they may be one

Last Sunday, our sermon was based on a passage from the Gospel of John - an amazing passage recording Jesus’ prayer for his followers – for the ones who were His followers then and for all those who would follow Him in the future. He prayed for their protection and that they would be one together, working towards the same purpose, with the same heart, one with Him and with the Father. Jesus prayed that the love that the Father had for Him, would be in us, and that he Himself would be in us. Jesus in me! That’s my prayer too.

On Sunday 5th October, Breakfast Church will be at 9.30am and Pastor Ollie will be back from his sabbatical! There will be a warm welcome for everyone! We will have a breakfast of coffee, cereal, toast, fruit and warm pastries, then we will have a short talk, prayer and song, followed by a short break. The second part of the service will include more worship, a sermon and prayers, as well as Sunday school and a creche, until about 11.15am.

The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.

We have our weekly prayer meeting at 9am on Thursdays in the hall, and on Saturday mornings, you can drop in for coffee and prayer between 10am and 11am. We are taking a short break from our Bible Study evenings, but will be back in the autumn with an exciting new programme. Watch this space!

Breakfast at Eastgate

We have several rooms and a hall that can be hired for parties, clubs or meetings. Call 07765 326 583.

We remember all who are suffering both locally and across the world and pray for peace and the hope that Jesus offers us.

If you need pastoral support, please contact Pastor Ollie on 07581 807060 or the deacons on 07902048676.

Find us on Facebook – Eastgate Baptist Church - and for more information look on our website: lewesbaptistchurch.org

We look forward to seeing you and welcoming you to our church family!