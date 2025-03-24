News from Lewes Neville WI

At our March meeting we had the pleasure of hearing Audrey and Nick Jarvis tell us about Lewes Swifts and what Lewes Swift Supporters are doing to help these amazing birds and how we can help too. Like many species, swifts have declined very much in the last few years due to climate change and loss of habitat.

Two things we can do are to install swift nest boxes on our houses and the other is to plant more wildflowers to attract insects on which swifts feed. It was a fascinating and enjoyable talk.

Our next meeting in April will be our annual general meeting where we will vote for our committee and also hear from them a record of the past year and the state of our finances.

It is the beginning of our year and a good time to join us. We welcome new members. We meet the third Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm in St Mary’s Church Hall, Highdown Road.