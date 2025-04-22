News from Lewes Neville WI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

LEWES NEVILLE WI At our April meeting we heard from Sue Suckling, a volunteer from Raystede who told us a bit about the history of this wonderful animal rescue and re-homing centre. I had often wondered where the name Raystede came from. Well, I found out. It is a blend of the founder’s name Miss Raymonde-Hawkins and the name of her home, The Homestead. There are 300 volunteers who run the four charity shops and as well as help with the animals and the maintenance of the grounds. We all enjoyed hearing about the work of this excellent charity.

Our president, Kay Hackett reported on the East Sussex AGM at the De La Warr Pavilion Bexhill which she attended along with several members. There were several interesting speakers and we were delighted that our two craft baskets where quick to be bought, bringing funds to the federation.

We have our own AGM next month on May 21st when we shall be voting for a committee as well as debating the proposed resolutions and voting for one to go forward to the national AGM in June. It’s all go at the WI!