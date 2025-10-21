News from Lewes Neville WI

We held a mini South of England Show consisting of 4 classes: a flower from your garden won by Kay Hackett; a container of your own produce won by Barbara Bishop; an item of craft won by Lorna Coppin and a fun class “the most number of items in a small glass pot” which was won by Sheila Courcha. It was great fun and there were a good number of entries in each class.
Our president Kay Hackett was presented with a pot for her garden along with a voucher for her to spend on a plant of her choice in gratitude for her 20 years leading us so admirably. We also had as guests two previous chairs, Sue Tilman and Karen Wicker.
There was a beautifully decorated cake made by Stella Stephens which we all tucked into accompanied by a glass of fizz.
A very pleasurable evening altogether
.