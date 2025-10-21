Celebrating our 40th anniversaryplaceholder image
Celebrating our 40th anniversary

News from Lewes Neville WI

By Victoria Trenhaile
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2025, 10:47 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 11:12 BST
October’s meeting saw us celebrating our 40th Anniversary. We started our meeting with a talk from Rachel Skinner, a milliner with a shop in Station Street. She told us how she got started in hat making and showed us different kinds of hats and how they are made. These are hats for special occasions, mostly bespoke and costing a lot of money but very beautiful and worth it. Members had the opportunity to try the hats on and dream of having one of their own. It was fascinating and very enjoyable.

We held a mini South of England Show consisting of 4 classes: a flower from your garden won by Kay Hackett; a container of your own produce won by Barbara Bishop; an item of craft won by Lorna Coppin and a fun class “the most number of items in a small glass pot” which was won by Sheila Courcha. It was great fun and there were a good number of entries in each class.

Our president Kay Hackett was presented with a pot for her garden along with a voucher for her to spend on a plant of her choice in gratitude for her 20 years leading us so admirably. We also had as guests two previous chairs, Sue Tilman and Karen Wicker.

There was a beautifully decorated cake made by Stella Stephens which we all tucked into accompanied by a glass of fizz.

A very pleasurable evening altogether

.

Jan Curry models on of Rachel Skinner's hats.

1. Contributed

Jan Curry models on of Rachel Skinner's hats.

Rachel Skinner showing members her many hats.

2. Contributed

Rachel Skinner showing members her many hats.

Entries to the produce class of the show.

3. Contributed

Entries to the produce class of the show.

Entries to the Flower class

4. Contributed

Entries to the Flower class

