Celebrating our 40th anniversary

News from Lewes Neville WI

October’s meeting saw us celebrating our 40th Anniversary. We started our meeting with a talk from Rachel Skinner, a milliner with a shop in Station Street. She told us how she got started in hat making and showed us different kinds of hats and how they are made. These are hats for special occasions, mostly bespoke and costing a lot of money but very beautiful and worth it. Members had the opportunity to try the hats on and dream of having one of their own. It was fascinating and very enjoyable.