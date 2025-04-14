News from Sidlesham WI, 9th April 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This month’s meeting started with the members singing Jerusalem and then the introduction of Ben Applin from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. While he set up, the business for the afternoon was addressed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue explained that the Resolution, which is going forward to the National Federation of Women’s Institutes Annual meeting, will be “Bystanders can be Lifesavers”. This will be discussed in more detail during the June meeting. Prior notice of a Quiz to be held at North Mundham on 12 August was given and an invitation to form a team. Anyone interested was asked to let one of the Committee members know. The details for this month’s Lunch Bunch were finalised.

Then the speaker started his talk on ‘Fire Safety in the home’ for such a serious subject Ben made it entertaining with a range of slides and a ‘higher or lower’ game which required audience participation. Ben also explained that the Fire Service regularly tests electric blankets and makes visits to homes, if required, to test fire alarms and to make sure there are no overloaded sockets or other dangerous hazards. At the end of the session a number of those present signed up for a visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a delicious buffet of sausage rolls, jam tarts, florentines and coffee and walnut cake, the bloom of the month was judged.First was Suzanne with a Polyanthus, second Sue with a yellow Epimedium and third Ann H with a Japanese Quince.

User (UGC) Submitted

Next month, during social time, we will be celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. Sue asked that members bring along any memorabilia they have from their families during the war and perhaps some would have memories of 8th May 1945 which they might be happy to share with the group. Those attending were also invited to wear red, white and blue.

The next meeting is on the 14th May at 2.15 in the Parish Rooms,St Mary our Lady Church, Sidlesham. New members are always welcome.

Kim Hopkinson