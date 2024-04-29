Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nestled in the heart of Earnley, five miles south of Chichester, their garden has become a local treasure, attracting visitors from far and wide to enjoy its beauty and tranquillity.

Specialising in unusual plants from across the world, every corner of the Williams' garden is testament to their passion. It features cottage, woodland and Japanese style gardens, water features and borders of perennials with a particular emphasis on southern hemisphere plants.

They started the garden from scratch, and developed it with the help of their friends, Adrian and Margaret Harmes.

John and Jill Williams with Margaret Harmes.

This year's open days will be a wonderful celebration of their achievement.

Speaking about their motivation to continue opening their garden year after year, John and Jill expressed their deep rooted belief in giving back to the local community.

"We feel privileged to share our passion for gardening whilst supporting worthy causes,” said Jill.

To ensure John and Jill's legacy of generousity continues to flourish, please mark your calendars for May 11 (11am - 4pm) and July 6 (4pm - 8pm). Cookscroft Garden, Earnley. PO20 7JG.