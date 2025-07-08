Ninfield and Hooe Village Voice

CONGRATULATIONS! To Kirsty Mills and the Little Stars School of Dance who held their Summer Show at the Izzard Theatre last Sunday. A packed house watched 40 little performers dazzling and dancing their hearts out, and a fabulous time was had by all!

NINFIELD COMMUNITY CAFÉ Friday 11th July 10 – 11.30am Methodist Hall. Why not pop down, and catch up with lovely friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage!

NINFIELD & HOOE OPEN GROUP. TODAY! The next meeting is on Friday 11th July at Ninfield Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m. Our speaker Ken Brooks who will talk to us about Burton St Leonards (now just St. Leonards). Remember it is an open group and all are welcome. Hope to see you there. Nicki & Heather

NINFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY Summer Coffee Morning - Memorial Hall from 11.30 Monday 14th July, No speaker, just a chance to have a chat with other gardening enthusiasts and share successes/failures. Everyone welcome.

NINFIELD FOODS & CRAFTS MARKET Saturday 19th July 9.30-12.30 at the Memorial Hall. The Summer Market, with great local produce, Meats, Fruit & Veg, Bread, Cakes, Honey, James and Chutneys; plus fabulous crafts, great present ideas, many locally made.

LADIES LOUNGE: Friday 25th July, 4.30pm at The Tin Hut!! (aka The Working Men's Club!) Such a lovely afternoon again at the end of June, more new Ladies joining the fun, lots of banter, some games played and wine sipped during deep conversations..definitely the recipe for a most enjoyable couple of hours on the last Friday of every month!! Put the date in you diaries!!

NINFIELD LOCAL HISTORY GROUP The next Archive morning is Monday 28th July , 10-12 Noon at Sparke Pavilion. Browse through maps, documents, and bring your photos and stories! For more info please visit ninfieldlocalhistorygroup.org.uk

NINFIELD BOWLS CLUB. A Report from Carole! "Here are the results for last week. 2 matches were cancelled Winchelsea and Hastings due to weather. On Saturday we travelled to Pett and on Sunday we travelled to Guestling but unfortunately lost both matches Carole"

NINFIELD WORKING MEN’S CLUB : The Club is open Monday, Friday & Saturday evenings, plus Saturday & Sunday afternoons, there is a Meat Raffle held every Sunday afternoon at 2.30, and the Club happily supports the Ladies Lounge on the last Friday of the month. They’re a great bunch of people- please do go in and say hello!You can get in touch with the Tin Hut Team if you’d like more information about joining the Club. It’s only £10 a year, and it’s a great little venue for a lovely, low price drink and some great company!!! Find them on Facebook – Ninfield Working Men’s Club. Or contact me for their number.

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP : Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ. Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday. First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company. Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome. For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE. Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group. For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 01424 892778 or [email protected]

MEN’S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee. For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles. HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there’s some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone!2025 films, coming soon...

2 September: Chicago 2003

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES. Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons) Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC – Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall- Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!!

DANCERCISE – Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM – Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive – chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE – Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall – Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am – at the Methodist Hall – the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES –METHODIST CHURCH Sunday 13th July – 10.30am Family Praise Service with Jill Sayers.

PARISH CHURCHES - Sunday 13th July

St Mary’s, Ninfield – 9.30am JOINT Parish Eucharist. St Oswald’s, Hooe – No Service.

PLEASE REMEMBER! ALL DIARY ENTRIES, REPORTS & REVIEWS TO ME PLEASE BY MIDDAY ON A MONDAY

07970650321

