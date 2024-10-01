Ninfield Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Super Autumn Weekends!

Thank you! To all who came to the Michaelmas Fayre last Saturday! And firstly...what a beautiful sunny day it was; such a joy to start all the setting up with bright, early sunlight, then enjoy good weather right through to packing everything away at 6.30pm!

So many people turned out to support the event, and everyone said that the atmosphere was relaxed and happy, the stalls and games varied and great fun , the Raffle superb, the Tea Garden delightful, the BBQ excellent again and the musical entertainment first class. Huge thanks to all the singers, and to all Marketeers, Society members, helpers and especially 1st Ninfield Scouts, who did such a brilliant job with the Portering, Gazebo erecting and many other tasks!!

And, most importantly, St Mary's Church was seen at it's best, and much admired as folk went round, inside and out. Don't forget our lovely Church...it would love to be visited more often!!

For a seemingly 'small' event, there's quite a lot to it, and a bit of work...but, from the immediate feedback, it was a success, and hopefully some funds have been raised for the Church Tower repairs, the Bonfire Night and Local Causes.

There's something happening in the Village nearly every weekend from now until Christmas...yes, THAT word,!...but the next major Village event is the Ninfield Bonfire and Fireworks Night on Saturday 19th October....you will have had a flyer through the door with all the details and numbers to call for further information. There will be more extensive times/details here next week.

But, before that we have...

Ninfield Book Exchange Café: Friday 4th October 10-11.30am. A lovely morning to catch up with friends, family and neighbours over a cup of your chosen beverage and biscuits!!

Ninfield Bonfire Society Badge Night: Friday 4th October at the King's Arms. From 7pm, and there'll be food and a live band playing during the evening. Come and renew, or take up your membership, only £10 per adult, £25 per family.

Hooe Old Motor Club- The next meeting will be held in the Methodist Church Hall in Ninfield on Friday 4th of October when there will be a quiz night.

November will see the club’s customary film night, again at Ninfield. All meetings begin at 7.00pm for a 7.30 start

Colin Lake

Chairman

Race Night, Saturday 5th October. Ninfield Memorial Hall 6.30pm- to raise funds for the Scouts trip to Flanders. Great fun, bring cash for refreshments and betting! Call Sandra Creasy on 07908558721 for future information!!

Ninfield Carnival Association.

AGM on October 9th.- details below.

Heads up!! -It'll be our 90th Anniversary next year, 2025, and we would like to reinvent the Carnival Floats Procession as part of the Celebrations. If you'd be interested in helping with this, and have more ideas to help celebrate #NCA90, please get in touch by email/phone, or come up and say hello at the next meeting which is The AGM on Wednesday 9th October, 7.30pm for 8pm start with food and drinks, to be held at Sparke Pavilion.

Please come and join us, we're a fun and enthusiastic group, who just enjoy creating magical events for Ninfield!!

FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY!

Friday 11th October -

A Friday night special!

'Club 339'- A Disco Night for Adults!

Purely for those who still yearn for a good old Bop in a Club; who long for those mirror ball moments on the dance floor; and who have been devotees of the Kitchen Disco while listening to all those favourite 70s, 80s and 90s classics on the radio....

This is YOUR evening.!

Friday October 11th, doors open at 7pm, full out dance fun from 7.30-10.15pm then a 'slow down' til finish at 10.30pm.

ONLY £5 per person - Nibbles, Libations and Refreshments, plus soft drinks available, bring cash for Donations .

From Chaka Khan to Chic via Chesney...

From Northern Soul, to Saturday Night Fever via the ChaCha Slide

There'll also be chances to learn a few old routines from the Discoteque Days -remember 'Ladies Night', 'Pink Cadillac', ??! You may even get to 'row' home - 'Oops, upside...'?!

But the whole Idea is for you to come in, get down, have fun and lose yourself in the music and lights of the soundtrack to your life!

Dress...? To dance...!! Comfy shoes, no stilettos!

There'll be limited seating as it's a Dance night...a night to move both Body and Soul, and uplift the Spirits!!!!

Tickets will be available on the door, but if you want to guarantee entry, please email [email protected] and book. Let's PACK that dance hall floor!

#Club339 Friday October 11th

Ninfield Memorial Hall 7pm

See you then!

Hooe and Ninfield Open Group-

Our next meeting will be on Friday 11th October at 2.00p.m. in the Methodist Hall.

All are welcome.

Nicki & Heather

Ninfield Flower Group Jumble Sale: Saturday 12th October Memorial Hall, doors open to the public at 2pm, entry 50p.

Ninfield Horticultural Society: AGM Monday 14th October Memorial Hall 7pm for 7.30 start. Following the official but, there will be a talk given by Malcolm Buller, on preparing Daffodils for the Spring Show. All welcome!

The Ninfield Local History Group:We are resuming our oral history project. We want to hear memories of growing up and living in Ninfield in the 1940s, 50s, 60s and 70s. If you would like to take part please contact John on 07989 373336 (email [email protected]). It works well with 2 to 5 people together so if you have some friends who would also like to join in but individuals can also do it. Hope to hear from you!

GALA NIGHT!!!!

Now, you know that we live in the 'Village that never Stops' as opposed, but not dissimilar, to NYC, the City that never Sleeps, so please put Saturday 23rd November on your calendar and into you phone; it's The Gala Night at the Memorial Hall - a Black Tie event, with Fish and Chips Supper, a Bar, a Cabaret Revue Show with Déjà Revue- and a special guest, plus the Village Awards, and presentations of donation cheques to Charities, including Canine Partners. There'll be a Grand Raffle and music for Dancing to end the evening, with carriages at Midnight. It's such a brilliant evening, great fun, lots of laughs and surprises and very glamorous; and, at just £20 per head it's really good value... plus it's on your doorstep! No long journeys and no parking problems... Tickets are available to book from NOW! Call me 07870650321, or email [email protected]

Only in Ninfield can you have... A Café, A Village Market, A Wildlife Bat Walk, A Country Michaelmas Fayre, A Film at the Cinema, A Band Night, A Disco Night, A Race Night , Various themed Social gatherings, A Spectacular Bonfire and Fireworks Night, and a full on Gala Night with Show, Supper, Awards and Charity presentations....all in the space of about 10 weeks!!!

This Village is incredible, the organisers, volunteers and helpers are tireless and amazing, and, even though there's a fair bit of work to get it all up and running, the reward is to see local residents and families of all ages enjoying these things right on their doorstep.

Please keep supporting the events, and charity nights....all monies raised go to really worthy causes locally and beyond.

We're very proud of our Village...and it's supportive friends in the surrounding areas; keep on keeping on Ninfield , and Thank you!

Ideas are still requested for Friday Nights in the Hall ..what would make you come out for the evening?

Would you like a night in the Theatre, a Show or Cabaret?

A Cinema evening, a recent blockbuster? Or a vintage showing?

I've decided to do a dazzling Disco Night- SEE ABOVE!!

Then what about a Blues evening?

All thoughts welcome...we can have a Pay Bar and full Supper or Snacks....the thing is...the Hall can turn into all sorts of guises, and it's ON YOUR DOORSTEP! No driving, no parking, for locals... and if you're coming from the surrounding area, parking is right at the venue (and a taxi for the journey back, if necessary, is not too expensive!) Please let me know if you have an idea, or would like to book something in...there are alternate Friday evenings available throughout the year!

There is a lot of good stuff happening in the Ninfield Village Memorial Hall - it's the Hall for all residents to use, and everyone is welcome to come and join meetings, and get involved in events. Please call me on 07970650321 or email [email protected] for any further information.

Dark Skies: If you want to hear more on the Dark Skies, Bat walks, Planet spotting please email [email protected] and enclose your mobile number if you'd like to be added to the WhatsApp group.

Singing Group - The Friendly Voices, the Mantra is .. - 'we'll try anything once!'. The group meets on Tuesday evenings at the Methodist Hall at 7.30-8.30pm and Thursday afternoons at Sparke Pavilion 2-3pm. Anyone is welcome to come along and at only £1 a session, it's cheap entertainment! Contact Kaye Crittell for more information, [email protected]

Movement 2 Music, Update!! Reasons to be cheerful...parts 1,2 and 3!!

Combine some excellent exercise with a coffee and a chat...!

Not only for the older, but still active person, but also for those recovering from injury, illness or awaiting an operation..it's so important to keep the muscles moving, to 'keep pushing along'(to quote esteemed Mama)to 'do just a bit', 'to move it or lose it', and I have now revitalised my Monday morning class to make sure there's something for everyone, including a new routine, different music, a lovely stretch after the main exercises, followed by half an hour of natter over coffee (and biscuits!) So, I would love to welcome more new people to our fabulous group. - there are a few places still available.. please see the details below, and you can always call for a chat before committing; I can only say, and it's not just bias, that the M2M hour and a half is SO beneficial, sets you up for your day, helps lift the spirits and 'gets it all going' for the week ahead!

Ninfield Community Speedwatch: Please see if you have the time to join up with the volunteers who are trying to help reduce the speeding traffic through the village!. This is really important work, and will help Ninfield be a safer place to live . There is some training first, and then you'll be inducted by the experienced volunteers. Email [email protected] or call David on 01424 892248

Ninfield Health and Wellbeing Group aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

Ninfield Lunch Club.

This is a very popular addition to the activities under the Health and Wellbeing umbrella! For more information, and to enquire about places/booking, please contact Maggie on: 07985588524 or email: [email protected]

Book Exchange and Community Café.

Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday.

First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.

Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome.

For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

Women’s Crafting and Knitting Circle.

Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.

For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

Health Walks.

Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 01424 892778 or [email protected]

Men’s Shed.

Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee.

For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

Film Matinees

Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

We look forward to welcoming you next on

1 October: Funny Face

5 November: The African Queen

10 December: The Greatest Showman

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES

Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons)

Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

Movement 2 Music - Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall-

Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a singalong too - for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!!

Dancercise - Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

Ballroom - Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive - chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

Burlesque - Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall - Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret...Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

Silver Swans Ballet Class: Thursday mornings 9.30am - at the Methodist Hall - the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

Church Services -

Methodist Church Sunday 6th October-10.30am - Harvest Festival Parade Praise with Ninfield Scouts & Alan Hurrell.

Parish Churches:

Sunday 6th October

St Mary's Ninfield 9.30 Parish Eucharist

St Oswald's Hooe 11am Family Service.

All diary entries, reports and reviews to me please by 6pm Monday evenings.

07970650321

FB Ninfield Carnival Events