Ninfield Village Voice

NINFIELD PRAM/KART RACES DAY! It's only just over a week away!! Bank Holiday Monday 5th May from 11am in the Blacksmiths Inn, with racing down Manchester Road for all age groups! BBQ, Tote, Raffle, Cash prizes, Trophies and Medals...get your home made, 4 wheeled, pedal/push powered, Fancy dressed vehicles ready....! Come and have some great family fun!

V.E DAY 80th ANNIVERSARY- There will be bunting up through the Village to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day: with Communities coming together here in Ninfield, and throughout the Nation, for street parties and celebrations on Monday the 5th, and then for a Lantern Procession , Beacon Lighting and songs from the era from 9pm, at Tommie on the Rec., on THURSDAY 8th MAY. The Blacksmiths will be doing cones of Fish and Chips, and the Kings Arms pub will also be open. EVERYONE IS WELCOME TO COME ALONG!

AMAZING EVENTS CONTINUE!

NINFIELD'S GOT TALENT! Are you ready to showcase your secret self?! 2 minutes that can change your life...as they say on BGT...so start getting your Acts together, and come along on Pram Race Day and register for NGT, or email [email protected] for n entry form, finals are Friday 20th June in the Marquee on the Rec...Cash prizes, £100, £50 and £25 and a lot of fun for all age groups! So many exciting things planned for the Summer...the Village keeps on keeping on...from the Food & Crafts Market, a Rockabilly Band night, Horticultural Plant sales, Pram Races, to the VE Day Celebrations...all in the space of 6 weeks it's just amazing. And, the events that follow all that are even more extraordinary...so keep watching this space!!

A LETTER TO ESME ! ACTION REQUIRED NOW- VERY IMPORTANT!! Calling ALL children in Ninfield, between ages 2- 11 years. Would you like to be part of the 80th Anniversary Carnival Court? Would you enjoy being a Queen, King, Princess or Prince ? Would you like to ride with our wonderful Carnival Queen in the Procession on June 21st? And...would you like to present the Prizes and Trophies on Pram Race day? If you're interested, PLEASE 'Write a Letter to Esme'...saying, in your own words WHY you would like to be part of the Village Carnival Anniversary celebrations, as part of the Carnival Court., and what you like best about living in Ninfield. Put your name, age and contact telephone number on the top of the letter, then, please post your letter in the mailbox at Moons Hill Farm, opposite the Blacksmiths, (Donna Powell's house!) Letters in by 1st May latest please!!

NINFIELD COMMUNITY CAFÉ

Friday 25th April 10 - 11.30am Methodist Hall. Why not pop down to this fabulous Café and catch up with lovely friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage!

LADIES LOUNGE: TODAY! Friday 25th April, 4.30- 6.30pm, at THE TIN HUT (aka the Working Men's Club!) I'm so grateful to the Committee for granting the space , staff and time to make this new venture happen! On the last Friday of the month, the invitation is there, for ladies to come and relax, let off steam, off load, chat, say nothing, cry, laugh, shout, support and generally 'be there' for each other. The Bar will be open for tea, coffee or a drink...we can have snacks or bring cake...and there will be a £1 pot to put something towards the Club and it's Charities. I have been chatting to ladies at various events, and to friends on various platforms, over the last few months , and there's LOTS of, and ever increasing interest, which is brilliant! I think there's a common phrase that'll be a password to enter...and that's .."I'M FINE!?!"

Friendships, companionship and coming together to share and talk is essential...

Keep in touch...always.

PLEASE call me for more information on 07970650321 or email [email protected]

NINFIELD BONFIRE SOCIETY FUNDRAISER.

ROCK & ROLL MUSIC & BAND NIGHT

Saturday 26th April, Memorial Hall Rockabilly Disco 7-9pm , Glen Dean Band live at 9 - 11pm. Bar, Food, games, loads of fun and entertainment. Great 1950s vibe, great night out! Raising funds for the amazing Ninfield Bonfire & Fireworks Night on 1st November this year. Tickets £6 for Adults, £3 for children over 11, free under 11. Any special requirements, contact Sarah Seymour on 07809684488 or email [email protected]

NINFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY

Our annual Plant Market and coffee morning will be on Saturday 26th April in the Memorial Hall, 9-11am. Our plant market is only as good as the donations we receive , but part of the fun is that you never know what's going to be on the benches - Roses, various herbaceous plants (of all sizes), vegetable seedlings, pots and tools. We have them all. As well as tea and home-made cake for you to refresh yourselves before buying even more plants you never knew that you needed. We are taking donations from 8am or you can be left at Stepping Stone Cottage, Lower Street earlier in the week.

Our next meeting will be May 19th at the Memorial Hall when Matt Brewer will be returning to give us a talk on Marwood Gardens. Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. You do not need to be a member to attend our meetings, just turn up on the night.

NINFIELD BOWLS CLUB.

The Open Day this year is on Sunday April 27th. There are several Flyers around the Village showing details. Once again flat shoes only on the rinks please. There will be refreshments, and a chance to try the art of Bowling on the Greens!

For more information, call Roger Bryant on 07765490852 or Val Smith on 01424843436.

NINFIELD MEMORIAL HALL: next Committee meeting is Monday 28th April, 6pm at the Hall, and members of the Public are invited to attend for the first part of the meeting. Please do pop down and ask any questions, put forward ideas, and get involved with the running of this wonderful village amenity.

NINFIELD WORKING MEN'S CLUB -

Just to keep you updated on all dates at the Club...

ENTERTAINMENT: Stevie B - Singer 3 May from 8pm

CHARITY EVENT Sunday 25 May from 12noon

To include: Bar, Hog Roast, Band, Raffle, Bric-a-Brac Stall

Grand Raffle - 1 prize - 1 week accommodation in Coral Bay, Cyprus

Head Shave - Mark & Roy

Please get in touch with the Tin Hut Team if you'd like more information about joining the Club. It's only £10 a year, and it's a great little venue for a lovely, low price drink and some great company!!! Find them on Facebook - Ninfield Working Men's Club. Or contact me for their number.

NINFIELD CARNIVAL & SPORTS ASSOCIATION. The PRAM RACE will be held on Bank Holiday Monday, 5th May, and will have a V.E.Day theme running alongside the event. There will be a BBQ, Tote, Raffle, Tuck Shop, Fancy Dress, lots of races for different age groups, Cash prizes, Trophies and Medals to win, and everyone is encouraged to start making their Racing Carts now!!

Also, the 90th Anniversary Celebrations for the Solstice Carnival Weekend in June have been finalised: as hoped, it'll be a two day event, with NINFIELD'S GOT TALENT finals on Friday 20th June in the Marquee, with Pizza Leonati for food, plus Ice Cream, Milkshakes, Cakes etc. (Auditions for all Acts to take place on Friday 13th June in the Memorial Hall)

THE CARNIVAL FÊTE on the Rec. during the day on Saturday 21st. There will be a fabulous Raffle, Tea Tent, BBQ, Crafts, Games, Dog Show, Tug of War Competition, and the most exciting news is The FLOATS PROCESSION is BACK!

On Saturday evening, in the Marquee, it's BAND NIGHT with Danger-Zone- a great Covers band playing from 8pm, plus the Bar, on site Street food, BBQ etc.

The next meeting will be Monday 12th May . 7.15 at the Working Men's Club .

HOOE & NINFIELD OPEN GROUP

We met on Friday 11th April in the Methodist Hall in Ninfield.

We had invited Steve Squirrel to give us a talk on a subject of his choice. It turned out to be about the Celts who lived in Europe and England from about 750BC until AD43. The end of the Bronze Age through the Iron age until the Roman invasion of Britian. They lived in round houses and their life was farming for food, clothes and trade. Their tribe was divided into clans and apart from trading food they enjoyed fighting and would capture other clan members and use them as slaves. They made their own tools and spears for fighting. The more senior members of the clan would also carry a sword. They wore tunic type clothes but unusually for that time wore trousers. Jewellery was worn by all and necklets would be made of wire for the lower members of the clan, then maybe iron and those of high status would possible wear gold. Children were all fostered out to other members of the clan until the girls were 14 and boys 17 when they returned to their family. Men and women had equal status in marriage, they each had to bring an equal dowry and if one partner died the other inherited. Steve bought some items with him, a copy of a Celtic Sword and a necklet (gold) but also some genuine brooches and a coin. It was a very interesting talk and we learned a lot about a people who do not have a lot written about them but their history found out over the years through research and archaeology.

Next month we meet on Friday 9th May in the Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m. when we have invited Philip Elms back to give us a talk on a local subject.

Don’t forget it is an Open Group so all are welcome.

Nicki & Heather

DARK SKIES

A reminder that we have our Bat Walk with Sussex Wildlife on May 15th (weather permitting of course). The plan is to meet at the Pavilion on the Recreation Ground at 8pm. We are not planning to walk over any uneven ground, but please wear suitable footwear and clothing and bring a torch. Please ccontact me to book on as we will need to limit places.

And the Dawn Walk is returning on Monday 26th May. This is when we get together to watch the sun come up over Ninfield. We are looking at a different route this year in order to avoid stiles, but if you feel like a (very) early start, please let me know.

You can contact me via email ([email protected]) or call 07707683187

FRIENDLY VOICES

Some advance warning. From 1st May and through the Summer months, Friendly Voices will be meeting in the Church and making the most of the fantastic acoustics. We meet on a Tuesday evening at 7.30pm and Thursday afternoon at 2pm. Please join us - either just to listen or join in with the singing (or both). We have also been invited to join the Village V.E Day commemoration and will be singing at 9.30pm when the beacon is lit. Song sheets will be available for everyone to join in.

Finally, we have also been invited to sing at Ninfield Church Coffee Morning on Saturday 7th June. We haven't yet finalised our set, but hope to sing some new songs as well as some you would have heard before. More information to follow.

And I will finish with my usual mantra - everyone is welcome to join us. You do not need to be a good singer - just enjoy a good sing! If you would like to know more you can email me at [email protected] or call/text 07707683187

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP :

Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

NINFIELD LUNCH CLUB.

This is a very popular addition to the activities under the Health and Wellbeing umbrella! For more information, and to enquire about places/booking, please contact Maggie on: 07985588524 or email: [email protected]

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ.

Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday.

First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.

Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome.

For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE.

Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.

For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS

Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 07940 324601- or [email protected]

MEN'S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee.

For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES

Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there's some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone!

2025 films, coming soon...

13 May: Grease 1978

24 June: The Magnificent Seven 1960

2 September: Chicago 2003

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES.

Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons)

Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC - Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall-

Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!!

DANCERCISE - Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM - Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive - chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE - Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall - Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am - at the Methodist Hall - the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES -

METHODIST CHURCH

Sunday 27th April 10.30am Family Praise Service with Revd. Catherine Wagstaff.

PARISH CHURCHES

Sunday 27th April-

St Mary's, Ninfield - 9.30am Parish Eucharist .-

St Oswald's, Hooe - 11am Parish Eucharist.

FB Ninfield Carnival Events

