No barriers for West Sussex trio taking on extraordinary challenges for charity

Three West Sussex residents are embarking on extraordinary fundraising challenges this summer, showcasing remarkable determination and community spirit.

Anne Baker, a 70-year-old from East Preston is taking to the skies for a sponsored skydive on July 11 at Old Sarum Airfield.

As part of the Christian Aid fundraising team at St Mary the Virgin Church, Anne aims to support vulnerable communities worldwide through this daring feat.

Meanwhile, 90-year-old Pam Brooks from St Peter and St Paul's church in Rustington is walking 90 miles along the Sussex coast from July 5-16.

Pam Brooks on a test walk.

Her journey from Selsey Bill to Winchelsea Beach will raise funds for church projects in Burundi, Africa, a country she has close ties with since 1957. Pam's walk honours her late friend Pelagie Simbinuba and supports literacy and financial education programs run by the Mothers' Union in Burundi.

Completing the trio of inspirational fundraisers is Rev David Beal, vicar of St Mary's Billingshurst.

Having recently recovered from a heart attack and bike accident, David is cycling 900 miles from Land's End to John O'Groats. His gruelling ride, set to finish by July 5, aims to raise £5,000 for the transformation of his 12th-century church building.

These three remarkable individuals show that age and health challenges are no barriers to making a difference.