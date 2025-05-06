No exterminating! Kronk the Dalek is coming to Chichester soon
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Saturday 10th May 2025,from 10am – 4pm,at the Market Cross in Chichester, Kronk the Dalek will be making a special appearance to pose for photos from 10am to 4pm, we would love to see you there. Photos can be taken with Kronk for a minimum donation of a £1.
We will also be playing a range of music to cheer you while you shop.
Kronk is appearing to support the annual flag day collection for Chichester Hospital Radio, a registered charity broadcasting to the patients, visitors and staff, from the grounds of St Richard’s Hospital 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year.
We have been broadcasting for over 50 years. We are very proud to have been awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in recognition for the work we do, the equivalent of a MBE for voluntary organisations.
If you would like to talk to us about becoming a volunteer come and see us on Saturday!
We are on the air because we care.