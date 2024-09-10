Northiam Village Voice

It was good to see so many green-fingered villagers at the Horticultural Society’s Autumn Show last Saturday. The weather was really against us this time, with two days of torrential rain battering our flowers, but the Village Hall was still a picture of the abundance of nature (helped a little by the skill of the gardeners).

In the time-honoured tradition, cups and salvers were awarded to exceptional entrants, and the rest of us received helpful judge’s notes or a rating on our entry. First prizewinners in each category were awarded £3, which, no doubt, is already allocated to this year’s seed order.

Congratulations once again to the hard-working committee and helpers who put on such a quality event twice a year, and, of course, to everyone who entered and took part in this timeless rural celebration.

Sequence Dance is held in the Village Hall each Friday at 7pm, and Badminton is in Pretious Sports Hall each Friday evening at 7.30pm – ages 16+. New faces very welcome.

There is a Carpet Sale in the Village Hall on Saturday 9am-5pm, and the Library is open 2-4pm. More and more people are discovering this wonderful asset. Now the evenings are drawing in, you might like to take advantage of their stock of up-to-date novels and jig-saws. It’s very easy to join – just say hello and give your name and address.

The Budgerigar Society meets in the Jenkins Room at 7.30pm on Monday, and always welcomes new people with an interest. The Over 60s will be in the Village Hall at 2pm on Tuesday.

Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday at 10am for conversation, good food and some entertainment. Call Denise (07858 145155) to find out more – you’ll be welcome! They are in need of volunteers to help with giving members a lift to and from the meetings. If you could help, regularly or occasionally, please call Val (253793).

The library is open again on Thursday afternoons 2-4pm and the mobile NatWest Bank calls into the car park: 2.45-3.30pm.

On Thursday evening, the Play Reading Group meets in the Church Centre at 7.30pm. The group has now been running for a year, and has been a great success with a wide variety of plays read and discussed, including two short plays by local writers. Call Mike Sargeant (07785 746217) if you would like to join or find out more.

Next Saturday (21st) there will be a Craft Fair in aid of Friends of Conquest Hospital. 10am-2pm in the Village Hall.

Harvest Festival this year will be held on Sunday, September 29, with donations made towards Family Support Work, so please put aside tinned and dry goods which could be appreciated by families who are financially stretched.

And do invite your family and friends over to enjoy our own traditional Sussex Bonfire on 5th October. Northiam Bonfire Society will have our usual range of activities on the field, including the bar (of course) and live music. We have seen the first guy already, and hope to see some more popping up over the next couple of weeks.

St Mary’s 15th: 10.30am Morning Worship with Graham Bibby.