Northiam Village Voice

Sequence Dance is held in the Village Hall each Friday at 7pm, and Badminton is in Pretious Sports Hall each Friday evening at 7.30pm – ages 16+. New faces always welcome.

On Saturday (21st), the Friends of the Conquest Hospital are holding a Craft Fair in the Village Hall 10am – 2pm. From pottery to needlework, beauty products to jewellery, candles to woodwork and honey to glasswork there will be something for everyone. Of course, there will be refreshments available and a tombola. A great way support our local hospital.

The Library will be open from 2-4pm.

On Saturday evening, the A28 through Newenden will be closed from 7pm through to 5am for a full width resurfacing to repair potholes, eroded areas and areas of excessive cracking. Hooray!

On Sunday, residents are invited to visit the gardens at Great Dixter 11am to 5pm. Please make sure you take along some proof of your Northiam address – and leave plenty of time, as you always meet so many people you want to have a quick chat with!

Only two weeks to go until Northiam Bonfire Procession, and if you would like to get into the spirit of things, why not make a guy? Or encourage the children to do so. It is always great fun spotting them through the village.

To enter the competition for best guy, send a photo to [email protected]. There are prizes – and the chance to see your guy on the bonfire.

Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday at 10am for conversation, good food and some entertainment. Call Denise (07858 145155) to find out more – you’ll be welcome! They are in need of volunteers to help with giving members a lift to and from the meetings. If you could help, regularly or occasionally, please call Val (253793).

The library is open again on Thursday afternoons 2-4pm and the mobile NatWest Bank calls into the car park: 2.45-3.30pm.

Next Friday, 27th, is the monthly Coffee Morning in the Village Hall, and on Sunday 29th the Harvest Festival will be celebrated in St Mary’s church, with donations made towards Family Support Work, so please put aside tinned and dry goods which could be appreciated by families who are financially stretched.

And do invite your family and friends over to enjoy our own traditional Sussex Bonfire on 5th October. We are looking forward to hosting societies from across the county – so always good fun trying to remember who wears what! Northiam Bonfire Society will have our usual range of activities on the field, including the bar (of course) and live music.

St Mary’s 22nd : 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Worship