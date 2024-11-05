Northiam Village Voice

Sequence Dance is in the Village Hall at 2pm, and Badminton is in Pretious Sports Hall at 7.30pm, for over 16s. New faces are always welcome.

The library is open on Saturday and Thursday afternoons 2pm-4pm. There is such a good selection of up to date books as well as jigsaws to while away the cooler evenings.

On Sunday we mark Remembrance with a Service of Remembrance in St Mary’s beginning at 10.15am, followed by the Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial at 11am, where wreaths and crosses from village organisations and individuals will be laid. Please note that motorists may need to pause at 11am as the Silence is held.

Led by the schools, there will be another Act of Remembrance on Monday 11th at 11am.

Shortmat Bowls is in the Village Hall every Monday at 2pm, and this week the Bonfire Society meet in the Rose and Crown at 7.30pm. If you are interested in joining the Bonfire Society, do check out their website or come along to the meeting.

It has been a busy few weeks, as NBS has marched at Hastings, Ninfield, Staplecross, Battle and Lewes. Saturday 10th is Rye, followed by Robertsbridge and Chiddingly. Then we settle down and move to the Village Hall for our Quiz and Craft Fair!

On Tuesday, Toddlers meet in Pretious Sports Hall at 9.30am and the WI celebrate women’s role in aviation with a talk by Eddie Asquith in the Village Hall starting at 2pm. At 7.30pm, the Historical and Literary Society consider The Beatles – Myth and Legend, with Neil Nixon, who promises a wide range of tales about the Fab Four.

The Footpath Group sets off for Hook Green on Wednesday, meeting in the surgery car park at 9.15am and planning a pub lunch at the Elephant’s Head at the end of the 4 mile walk. Perfect for an autumn morning.

There’s a fantastic raffle organised in aid of Rye Food Bank and supported by many local businesses. Tickets are £2.50 and will be on sale in St Francis Fields Oast House on Wednesdays 13th 20th and 22nd 10.15am-11.15am, and in the Church Centre on Fridays 15th and 22nd 2.30pm-3.30pm.

Also on sale by contacting [email protected]. Prizes include vouchers which would make fantastic Christmas presents – or treats for yourself – from Daisy’s Doos, John Lewis, Chapel Down, Great Dixter, Pashley Manor, Sahebs, Will’s Bakery, Kino Cinema, Badgers Oak etc as well as prizes and promises generously donated. Last year Northiam contributed generously with food donations, this year you can win back!!

Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday at 10am for conversation, good food and some entertainment. Call Denise (07858 145155) to find out more.

The mobile NatWest Bank calls into the car park: 2.45-3.30pm on Thursdays. This month’s Parish Council meeting is in the Village Hall at 7pm. All welcome to see what is happening.

Next Saturday (16th) supporters of St Michael’s Hospice are holding a Coffee Morning in the Village Hall, and there will be a wealth of goodies – cakes, Christmassy bits, books, toys, bric-a-brac etc. It’s always a lovely occasion, so do drop in.

The Friends of Northiam School have their wreath making workshop on November 16 at 7pm in Pretious Hall.

On Saturday 23rd, there is a great choice – the Primary School hold their Christmas Fair in the afternoon, and in the evening, the Conservation Society invite us to join in the Muppet Christmas Carol in the Village Hall. Cantemus visit St Mary’s with a varied concert to celebrate St Cecilia, the patron saint of music – and admission is free.

And we are very much looking forward to our first Christmas Tree Festival in St Mary’s at the end of the month. Nearly every society is taking part – if your isn’t, there’s still time to join in – and we look forward to seeing how creative everyone is!

St Mary’s 10th: 9am Holy Communion, 10.15am Service of Remembrance, 11am Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial.