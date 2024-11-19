Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northiam Village Voice

Today, Friday, we have Sequence Dance in the Village Hall at 2pm, and Badminton is in Pretious Sports Hall at 7.30pm, for over 16s. New faces are always welcome.

On Saturday afternoon, the Primary School hold their Christmas Fair 2-6pm. As well as craft stalls, games and fairground rides, there will be an amazing raffle of generous prizes from local businesses and, of course, a visit from Father Christmas.

Cantemus present a concert in St Mary’s church on Saturday evening, starting at 7.30pm, to celebrate St Cecilia’s Day. The patron saint of music should approve of the programme which includes works by Rheinberger, Palestrina, Wylbie and Britten’s magnificent Hymn to St Cecilia. Admission is free, although donations are welcome.

Christmas Tree Festival

Sunday is known a “Stir up Sunday”. Named after the first words of the collect (prayer) for the day, it has become the day when the Christmas pudding is made, giving it time to mature in time for Christmas. Everyone in the household should take a turn at stirring the mixture, which should include 13 ingredients to represent Jesus and the disciples.

Whilst they’re boiling away, the Footpath Group will head to Crowhurst for a 3½ mile circular walk, leaving the surgery car park at 1pm.

Shortmat Bowls is in the Village Hall every Monday at 2pm, with the Budgerigar Society in the Jenkins Room at 7.30pm this week.

Toddlers are in Pretious Sports Hall at 9.30am on Tuesday, when they will be focusing on Nursery Rhymes.

Stephen Jempson will be speaking at this week’s Historical & Literary Society meeting on Tuesday in the Village Hall, starting at 7.30pm. Find out the story of Jempsons’ retail development and perhaps relive some memories.

Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday at 10am for conversation, good food and some entertainment. Call Denise (07858 145155) to find out more.

The mobile NatWest Bank calls into the car park: 2.45-3.30pm on Thursdays and the library is open on Saturday and Thursday afternoons 2-4pm. There is such a good selection of up to date books as well as jigsaws to while away the cooler evenings.

The Village Hall Coffee Morning is on Friday 10-12, and Friday also marks the start of our Christmas Tree Festival in St Mary’s Church. Nearly every village society is taking part, so it will be lovely to see how they all decorate their tree. Do pop in at some time over the three days – 10-5 on Friday and Saturday, and 11.30-5 on Sunday. There will be tea, coffee and cakes on sale, so join in the fun as we start the Advent season.

There’s a fantastic raffle organised in aid of Rye Food Bank and supported by many local businesses. Tickets are £2.50 and will be on sale in St Francis Fields Oast House on Wednesday 27th 10.15-11.15am. Also on sale by contacting [email protected]. Prizes include vouchers which would make fantastic Christmas presents – or treats for yourself – from Daisy’s Doos, John Lewis, Chapel Down, Great Dixter, Pashley Manor, Sahebs, Will’s Bakery, Kino Cinema, Badgers Oak etc as well as prizes and promises generously donated. Last year Northiam contributed generously with food donations, this year you can win back!!

St Mary’s 24th : 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Worship