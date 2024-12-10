Northiam Village Voice

Having had another lively weekend when so many supported the Craft Fair and Christmas Concert, coming out to support village events in most unpleasant weather, I have to start my column with rather depressing news. You may be aware that Rother District Council are considering instigating charges for the village car park which serves the surgery and church.

Although the proposed charge of £1.10 for 4 hours sounds generous (and might be for a group visiting the village for a ramble), it fails to address the way in which such a car park is used, namely: to drop children off to school safely, to visit the doctor, pick up prescriptions and to attend church services, funerals and weddings. Often people just pop into the car park for a few minutes, but may return a couple of times in the day. It would, therefore, cost £11 a week to be a responsible parent and avoid clogging up the road around the school.

People helping other people eg carers and Helping Hands would end up paying ridiculous amounts of money to give people a lift to the surgery or collect prescriptions, and the roads would be blocked when people came for a funeral or wedding.

St Mary's Christmas Tree

To add insult to injury, this charge would be collected via the RingGo app. I’m not the only technophobe who actively avoids places which require phone use, and I am informed by younger members of the family that they have incurred heavy fines when the link fails because of poor mobile reception.

My feeling is that this could be considered to be age and disability discrimination, and will have environmental consequences if cars block the busy A28 and we have stationary traffic adding to levels of exhaust pollution.

We are assured that this proposal is out for consultation, so please do make your voice heard. There is an online survey, which includes others measures relating to RDC’s budget for 2025 at: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/budget2025. You can skip the other questions if you wish. Alternatively, you can email at [email protected] or by post by writing to: Budget 2025 Consultation, Rother District Council, Town Hall, Bexhill-on-Sea TN39 3JX. The consultation will run until 10 January 2025. There is a link to RDC’s Council Budget 2025 in Rother Alerts 6.11.24.

Back in the present, our weekend starts with Sequence Dance in the Village Hall at 2pm on Friday afternoon and Badminton in Pretious Sports Hall at 7.30pm, for over 16s. Brickwall Music & Arts Society will enjoy hearing Gabriel Francis-Dehqani, cello, and William Harmer, piano.

Always busy!

As well as the usual church services on Sundy morning, we hope to see everyone at Carols by Candlelight in St Mary’s Church on Sunday evening, beginning at 6.30pm. It’s a wonderfully atmospheric way to enjoy our favourite carols and exchange Christmas greetings with our neighbours.

Shortmat Bowls is in the Village Hall each Monday at 2pm.

Toddlers will be having their Christmas Party on Tuesday in Pretious Sports Hall from 9.30am, and the Over 60s will be having their annual Sister Miller lunch at Flackley Ash.

Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday at 10am for conversation, good food and some entertainment. Call Denise (07858 145155) to find out more.The Library is open 2-4pm on Thursdays and Saturdays, and the mobile NatWest Bank calls into the car park: 2.45-3.30pm each Thursday.

The Primary School will hold their Christmas Carol Service in St Mary’s Church on Thursday at 2.30pm.

The monthly Village Hall Coffee Morning will be earlier this month, so everyone will have the chance to exchange festive cheer on Friday 20th December 10-12.

The Christmas services are: Crib Service 4.30pm on Christmas Eve, Midnight Communion at 11.30pm, and Family Worship at 10.30am on Christmas Day. Visitors, relatives, all-comers welcome!

St Mary’s 15th: 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Worship, 6.30pm Carols by Candlelight