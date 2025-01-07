Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northiam Village Voice 10.1.25

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (10th) is the closing date for replying to the consultation on the proposal to charge for the village car park. Please make your comments via the survey at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/budget2025/, where you can also answer other questions on RDC’s budget proposals if you wish. Alternatively, you can email at [email protected]

Sequence Dance is in the Village Hall at 2pm, and Adult Badminton is in Pretious Sports Hall at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Library is open each Saturday and Thursday 2-4pm, and is free to join, just pop in and introduce yourself. There is a wide range of up to date books.

User (UGC) Submitted

January’s Farmers and Artisan Market is in the Village Hall 10-1pm on Sunday. Products will include fresh meat and poultry, bacon, eggs, bread, cheese, preserves, chutneys and local honey. Not forgetting pet food and the eco-conscious refill shop as well as artisan stalls that include: art, prints, ceramics, jewellery, accessories, homewares and clothing. There is free parking and refreshments on sale.

Toddlers restart at their new time of 9-11am on Mondays in Pretious Sports Hall. Call the school office for details (252141). Shortmat Bowls is in the Village Hall at 2pm.

The WI start the New Year with a talk on Potholes, Pigs and Paradise. Penny Harris’ talk sounds intriguing! Meetings are in the Village Hall starting at 2pm. On Tuesday evening , the Historical and Literary Society will hear from Ian Everest who will be relating Stories from the South Downs. If you are not yet a member, you can join for the remainder of the season for just £5 on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday Seniors meet each week in the Village Hall 10-2pm for chat, a home-made hot meal and entertainment. New faces are always welcome – call Denise 07858 145155. Transport can be arranged.

The Parish Council meets in the Village Hall at 7pm. This is an open meeting, and there is time at the beginning of the meeting for people to comment on agenda items, so you can make your voice heard!

And I understand that the pop-up pub is due to return next Saturday in the Village Hall – more news next week.

St Mary’s 12th : 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Holy Communion .