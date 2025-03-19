Northiam Village Voice

What a fantastic evening! We were amazed to be able to welcome Los Pacaminos with Paul Young back to the Village Hall for a third year – and it gets better every time! Huge thanks to Lucy and Andy for starting the party going and to all the Bonfire team who made it all happen. They did ask if we would like them to come back next year….

Today (Friday) Sequence Dance is in the Village Hall at 2pm, and Adult Badminton is in Pretious Sports Hall at 7.30pm.

The next Bonfire event is the Craft Fair in the Village Hall this Saturday 10-2pm. With a fantastic range of excellent crafts, there should be something for everyone – and don’t forget, it’s Mothering Sunday next week! Bacon butties, home-made cake – and the famous Jimbola await.

The Library is open each Saturday and Thursday 2-4pm, and is free to join, just pop in and introduce yourself. There is a wide range of up to date books, and plenty of jigsaws.

On Saturday evening is the last of the winter pop-up pub sessions in the Village Hall – always a good opportunity to mingle and catch up on the latest news.

Toddlers meet in Pretious Sports Hall each Monday at 9am – a great opportunity for adults and littlies to get together, and Shortmat Bowls is in the Village Hall at 2pm, with the Buudgerigar Society in the Jenkins Room at 7.30pm.

The Village Hall AGM is on Tuesday at 7pm in the Jenkins Room – all Hall users are welcome to attend, and representatives from user groups serve on the committee.

There’s a Quiz Night at Lime Wharf Café on Wednesday 26th, and they will be having a Mothers’ Day Special offer of a free glass of Prosecco with breakfast or lunch on 30thMarch.

On Thursday, the Seniors’ Club meets in the Village Hall 10am-2pm with a lively mix of conversation, good food, exercise and entertainment. The NatWest mobile bank is available in the car park 2.45-3.30pm.

The next Village Hall Coffee Morning is on Friday 28th10-12, with home-made cakes and sausage rolls.

At The Hub on Rye Hill there will be a Quiz in aid of Family Support Work on Friday 28thMarch. £10 entry includes sausage and chips. Book teams of 6 by calling 01797 331800.

The Horticultural Society’s Spring Show will be on Saturday 29thMarch. Details are in the Schedule, which is given to all members on payment of the year’s subscription (a mere £5), but can also be viewed on the Society’s website. You don’t have to be a member to take part, but membership gives you free entry to the interesting talks through the year.

And, should you be feeling the urge to have a clear-out, the Village Hall Trust will be holding a Jumble Sale on 5thApril.

St Mary’s 23rd: 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Worship

