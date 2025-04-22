Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northiam Village Voice 25.4.25

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have reached the end of another month, and the Coffee Morning in the Village Hall today (Friday) is a good opportunity to meet up with friends – and make some new ones! There is also the lure of homemade cakes and sausage rolls! All very welcome 10-12.

Sequence Dance is in the Village Hall at 7pm, and Adult Badminton is back after its enforced break, in Pretious Hall at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toddlers is in Pretious Hall each Monday 9-11am, and there will be an open session at the Bowls Club every Monday from 4.30pm onwards when anyone can pop in and give it a try. Bowls is one of the few sports which is suitable for all ages, and all the equipment you will need is a flat pair of shoes. The Budgerigar Society meets in the Jenkins Room at 7pm.

User (UGC) Submitted

Thursday Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday from 10am, and are always ready to welcome new faces. This week is the monthly Lunch Club, which will need to be booked in advance. Call Denise 01797 252704 to book your place or arrange a visit. The NatWest mobile bank is available in the car park 2.45-3.30pm and the Library is open each Saturday and Thursday 2-4pm, and is free to join, just pop in and introduce yourself. There is a wide range of up to date books, and plenty of jigsaws.

In May, we have the amazing Plant Sale on 10th May when the Horticultural Society offer a fantastic selection of plants provided by Great Dixter and the Society’s members, including perennials, annuals, herbs and vegetables – all at bargain process and perfectly adapted to local conditions. You will need to take a bigger box than you think as they are very tempting!

At the end of the month, on Sunday 25th, we have the Garden Safari in Mill Corner, when we are invited to enjoy the fruits of other people’s labours as we visit five gardens – for just £5 entry.

St Mary’s: 10.30am Holy Communion