Northiam Village Voice 16.5.25

Another fantastic event on Saturday when the Village Hall was packed for the Horticultural Society’s annual Plant Sale. Once again there was a great range of affordable plants – no wonder we are all such enthusiastic gardeners in Northiam!

And for those who aren’t growing their own vegetables, the Community Garden has had its first harvest of the season and the Produce Stall inside the main gate to St Francis Fields has been stocked with potatoes, sorrel and rocket.

Today (Friday) Sequence Dance is in the Village Hall at 7pm, and Adult Badminton is in Pretious Hall at 7.30pm.

Produce Stall

Honeybees are having an Open Day on Monday (19th) for children to start in September. Call to book a tour of this lovely facility 01797 252141.

There is an open session at the Bowls Club every Monday from 4.30pm onwards when anyone can pop in and give it a try. Bowls is one of the few sports which is suitable for all ages, and all the equipment you will need is a flat pair of shoes. The Budgerigar Society meets in the Jenkins Room at 7.30pm.

Toddlers have moved to Tuesdays 9-11am in Pretious Hall. All welcome. The Over 60s meet in the Village Hall at 2pm on Tuesday, and this week will hear Bernard Cruttenden speak on the History of Posies. Do pop along and see if this is the group for you – they’re very friendly!

Thursday Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday from 10am, and are always ready to welcome new faces. Call Denise 01797 252704 to book your place or arrange a visit. The NatWest mobile bank is available in the car park 2.45-3.30pm and the Library is open 2-4pm.

Going fast!

The Conservation Society’s AGM is on Thursday 22nd in the Jenkins Room at 7pm alongside the Parish Council meeting in the Village Hall. The clash is because the Parish Council meeting had to be changed to accommodate the VE commemoration. And how good it was to see so many people at the Beacon!

The Pop-up-Pub will be open for the four days of the late May Bank Holiday, back in its place at St Francis Fields’ Hub 5-9pm. If this warm weather holds, it will be very popular!

On Sunday 25th, we have the Garden Safari in Mill Corner, when we are invited to enjoy the fruits of other people’s labours as we visit five lovely gardens – for just £5 entry – there will be plants on sale and, of course, the Bonfire Society Tea Tent!

And on Tuesday 27th, we have the Annual Parish Meeting where everyone can find out what’s been done in the past year, what’s planned for the next year, and also have an update from village societies.

St Mary’s 18th : 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Worship