Northiam Village Voice

We’re hoping for good weather this weekend, as we have two great opportunities to meet up with everyone once again. The Yard of Ale pop-up pub in St Francis Fields is open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5-9pm.

For those lucky enough to have got their tickets, the gates at Westwell Garden will open at 6pm for this year’s Music in the Summer Meadow. We look forward to a gentle start with picnics on the lawn as we gear up to dancing to the rhythms of Cuba with the fantastic Sugar Kings! Huge thanks to John and Patrick for their generosity in staging this event which is greatly enjoyed and benefits St Michael’s Hospice and Northiam Conservation Society.

On Friday evenings, there is Adult Badminton in Pretious Hall at 7.30pm – just come along, or call Karen 01797 253375 for more information.

Bowls Club have an Open Session every Monday from 4.30pm, when anyone who is interested is welcome to pop in and have a go.

Eddie

Thursday Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday from 10am, and are always ready to welcome new faces. Call Denise 01797 252704 to book your place or arrange a visit. The NatWest mobile bank is available in the car park 2.45-3.30pm and the Library is open 2-4pm each Thursday and Saturday.

Rural Pastimes will be on 9th & 10th offering a weekend of family fun on our doorstep in Horns Cross. It is a working weekend with areas for Heavy Horses, Working Tractors, stationary engines, display ring, tractor and trailer rides and live music, just to mention a few. It’s £10 for adults, and £5 for children.

Northiam's Sunday Market will be in the Village Hall on Sunday 10th August 10-12.30.

The Rye & District Country Show will be at Elm Tree Farm in Icklesham on Saturday 16th August in aid of St Michael’s Hospice. Tickets are £7.50 - under 16s free.

Music in the Summer Meadow

St Michael’s Hospice are looking for volunteers to help out in their retail shops. It’s a great way to meet new people, stay active, and make a difference. Whether you like sorting donations, chatting with customers, or helping display stock, they’d love to welcome you to the team. No experience needed - just a friendly smile and a bit of spare time! Their shops include Rye, Battle and Hastings. Every hour you give will go a long way to help the Hospice support people to live well with dying, death and loss. For more information about the role, please visit their website and click on Retail Assistant: stmichaelshospice.com/volunteer

And today, 1st August, we celebrate Eddie Willard's 100th birthday!! I first met Eddie and Audrey, his wife, when unannounced they brought trays of beautiful plants for a plant stall I was running at the Flower Festival. And they did this every year. The sort of people who quietly give to the community and have helped to make Northiam the place we all love so much. Happy Birthday Eddie - and thank you.

St Mary’s 3rd : 10.30am Holy Communion