Northiam Village Voice

On Friday evenings, there is adult badminton in Pretious Hall at 7.30pm – just come along, or call Karen 01797 253375 for more information.

There’s a great deal on over the Bank Holiday, so let’s hope the weather remains good for outdoor events. The Yard of Ale pop-up pub in St Francis Fields opens for the last time this summer 5-9pm on Friday through to Monday. Friday night is curry night – you order from Sahebs and ask for it to be collected by the pub (just let the bar staff know!). Details on SFF facebook site.

Brede is incredibly busy over the weekend with art exhibition, children’s reading, flower festival, and the steam Giants open on Monday. Lots to do especially for children.

The library is open 2-4pm each Thursday and Saturday and has a great selection of up to date books – perfect when there's so little on the telly!

Open this weekend

Beckley Church’s summer fete will be on Monday 25th 1-4pm with a range of activities, so do go along to support.

Thursday Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday from 10am, and are always ready to welcome new faces. Call Denise 01797 252704 to book your place or arrange a visit. The NatWest mobile bank is available in the car park 2.45-3.30pm.

St Mary’s Church invites you to a relaxing Hymns and Pimms next week – 6pm on 31st. Come and enjoy some favourite hymns and readings and a summery drink. All very welcome.

Plans for a pantomime are well under way, but there is still room for you if you fancy taking part! Please contact Mike (07785 746217) or take a look at Northiam Players’ facebook page.

And don’t forget to fill in your village survey – either the paper copy which should have come through your door, or the online version available on the parish council website. Our chance to make our feelings heard!

St Mary’s 24th : 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Worship.