Northiam Village Voice

On Fridays there is Sequence Dance in the Village Hall at 2pm and Adult Badminton in Pretious Hall at 7.30pm.

We hope to see some guys popping up around the village after Saturday, when this year’s Guy Competition starts. Do join in any time before Bonfire Day – 4th October.

On Sunday, we get the chance to visit Great Dixter in the company of our neighbours, as residents are invited to come along for Parishioners’ Day. Please bring proof of your address.

There is now a wide range of exercise class on offer in the village hall. On Monday, there is Fitsteps at 9.30am and 6pm and Chair Pilates at 11am.

On Tuesday, Dumbbell Club in the Village Hall at 9am, and in the evening, parishioners are welcome to attend the monthly meeting of St Francis Fields Land Management Committee – in the Village Hall at 7pm.

Wednesday brings us Zumba in the Village Hall at 7pm.

Thursday Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday from 10am, and are always ready to welcome new faces. Call Denise 01797 252704 to book your place or arrange a visit. The NatWest mobile bank is available in the car park 2.45-3.30pm and the Library is open 2-4pm each Thursday and Saturday and has a great selection of up to date books and loads of jigsaws.

In the Jenkins Room , there is Pilates at 9.30am and Legs, Bums and Tums at 11am.

Then on Friday – the monthly Coffee Morning in the Village Hall – the place to catch up on all the news – and treat yourself to some home baking. All welcome 10-12.

Next Saturday, (27th) The Penguin Lessons is the Village Hall cinema offering – another film with great reviews. The film starts at 7pm and costs £5.

And on Sunday 28th, St Mary’s will be holding their Harvest Festival, with donations being taken for Family Support Work – non-perishable food can be taken to the church any time over the weekend and will be used to help local families in need. In addition, a cash collection for FSW will be taken during the church services over the next few weeks.

And the next weekend, we start Senlac’s Bonfire Season with our very own Bonfire Procession & Fireworks. Do invite family and friends over to Northiam to take part in our traditional Sussex Bonfire on Saturday 4th October – without all the travelling! This year’s street collection will be for Northiam Library and The Commando Academy, so do save your loose change for the collection buckets. Our collectors compete for the Cup each year, so help them (and our causes) along. Entry to the Bonfire Field is just £2 a person and, again, cash would be greatly appreciated to speed entry for everyone.

St Mary’s 21st: 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Worship