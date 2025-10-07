Northiam Village Voice

We started proceedings with the Guy competition, and some very impressive creations made their way onto the bonfire. We had to delay putting up the last few gazebos until late in the afternoon, to ensure they stayed put, but all was ready for the first arrivals who couldn’t wait to sample Rother Valley’s Bonfire Brew.

We were delighted to host 12 visiting societies, 3 drumming groups and Scorcher, Rye Bonfire Society’s dragon, who was a great hit with the children. As the fire was lit, there was a small tribute to Alan Walton who was remembered with red hearts in the sky. Then, after a short technical delay, an amazing firework display from Wizards.

From this one event, the recycling came to: Glass bottles:- 65.4kg, approx 250 bottles; Cans:- 9.8kg, approx 651 cans; Plastic bottles:- 3.7kg, approx 126 bottles; Pint plastic glasses:- 6.5kg, approx 760; Half pint plastic glasses:- 1.53kg, approx 327. Also, a large bag of soft plastic, and a reasonable amount of cardboard.

Thank you all for coming along and joining in, and for giving to our good causes – we’ll be letting you know more in the next few weeks.

Our Bonfire team was out very early on Sunday morning to clean up the streets, and then members of the Conservation Society carried out their litter-pick over the wider village, which means that, by Sunday afternoon Northiam was spotless. Well done to all those volunteers!

And it’s another busy weekend, with the Village Hall Jumble Sale on Saturday. Take donations to the Hall between 10am and midday, then the Sale starts at 2.30pm. A great opportunity to have a clear-out, and then you’ll have space for the bargains!

On Sunday, it’s the Local Sunday Market in the Village Hall 10am-12.30pm. There is a wide range of stalls, from basic foodstuffs to speciality edibles, gifts and treats.

Shortmat Bowls meet in the Village Hall on Monday at 2pom, then The Bonfire Society’s meeting is in the Rose and Crown at 7.30pm.

At the WI’s meeting in the Village Hall on Tuesday at 2pm, the topic is Goldenhurst, the History of an Ancient Farmhouse. And it’s a great day for history, as the Historical & Literary Society are also in the Village Hall, this time at 7.30pm when Par Argar will speak on John Mascall – Cinque Port Dignitary and Privateer.

On Thursday morning everyone is invited to pop into Perigoes for coffee and cake. It’s an opportunity to meet the team and find out more about what they can do. I greatly enjoyed a similar morning a while ago and discovered that you can leave your wishes for your funeral on file with Perigoes and save your family worrying about doing the right thing. Just drop in between 10 and 12 on 16th – they are on the corner of Dixter Road and Ewhurst Lane.

Thursday Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday from 10am, and are always ready to welcome new faces. Call Denise 01797 252704 to book your place or arrange a visit. The library is open each Thursday and Saturday in the Village Hall car park and has a great selection of up to date books and loads of jigsaws. The NatWest mobile Bank is there between 2.45 and 3.30pm.

And next Saturday (18th) the Cinema will be showing The Ballad of Wallis Island.

St Mary’s 12th : 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Holy Communion

