Northiam Village Voice - September 27, 2024

Northiam Village Voice - 27.9.24

Today (Friday) is the monthly Coffee Morning in the Village Hall, when half the village gets together for a chat – and a great piece of cake! All welcome 10-12.Sequence Dance is held in the Village Hall each Friday at 7pm, and Badminton is in Pretious Sports Hall each Friday evening at 7.30pm – ages 16+. New faces always welcome.

Sunday is the date for the Harvest Festival, and, as the chancel is still full of scaffolding, it will be held in the beautiful surroundings of the Frewen Chapel (on the north side of the church) at 10.30am. A rather nice opportunity to enjoy a different space. Donations will be taken for Family Support Work, which helps local families in need, and so tinned and dry packed cupboard staples are really welcome – they can be popped into church any time over the weekend and they will find their way to the food bank. Unfortunately, owing to the lack of space, the Primary School will have to hold their Festival in school on Monday.

However, we are eagerly anticipating the scaffolding coming down and seeing the ceiling restored, thanks to local benefactors. We had a very interesting and informative talk from the Friends of Kent Churches last Wednesday, when we learned some new things about the church – and enjoyed seeing it through others’ eyes. Brave of them to come over the border!

And now we’re into October! The Over 60s have a Beetle Drive on Tuesday, starting at 2pm in the Village Hall. Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday at 10am for conversation, good food and some entertainment. Call Denise (07858 145155) to find out more – you’ll be welcome! They are in need of volunteers to help with giving members a lift to and from the meetings. If you could help, regularly or occasionally, please call Val (253793).

The library is open on Thursday and Saturday afternoons 2-4pm and the mobile NatWest Bank calls into the car park: 2.45-3.30pm on Thursdays.

The first Horticultural Society lecture of the season is at 7.30pm on Thursday 3rd October when Edward Flint will be speaking about Hardy Annuals. Edward is currently Head Gardener at a private family garden on the Kent/Sussex border. He has previously worked in a number of gardens both in the UK and Europe, including undertaking an apprenticeship at Great Dixter, and promises to be an interesting speaker. Non-members are welcome for a fee of £2, but, as it only costs £5 to join for the whole year, why not pop along and join up?

There’s still time to make a guy to take part in Northiam Bonfire Society’s competition, send a photo to [email protected] for judging, then take it along to the Village Green (opposite Will’s) on Saturday 5th at midday when prizes will be given! Then the guys will be waved off to enjoy their moment of glory on the big bonfire.

Do invite family and friends along to enjoy the spectacle. We are looking forward to hosting societies from across the county – so always good fun trying to remember who wears what! Northiam Bonfire Society will have our usual range of activities on the field, including the bar (of course) and live music. Saturday 5th October - the Procession starts at 7.30pm along Main Street.

St Mary’s 29th : 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Harvest Festival