Nothing says Christmas as much as people helping people, being generous and kind

Crawley Labour Women’s Group have been collecting food, toiletries and other essentials of life since September 2022 – that’s three Christmases - and the generosity of Crawley people just grows and grows.

Volunteer Dawn, who co-ordinates this group said; “There are so many people volunteering their time to support the many fantastic charities we have here in Crawley – it is an amazing town for people helping each other. We just wanted to do something to support our charities in their work by collecting things for them to distribute. This has been such a humbling and rewarding project.

“Yesterday, in Langley Green, we experienced one of our most successful days ever. So many people came forward with donations – and all of them will make a difference to the lives of people in our town.”

The team were particularly touched by words in a Christmas ‘thank you’ card from one of their generous supporters. The person wrote; “Thank you for making it so easy for the residents of Crawley to donate. You are there every week helping us to help those who need it.”

Langley Green Parade - last collection before Christmas

Merry Christmas one and all.

N.B. Collections will begin again after Christmas – for anyone who wants to know where the team will be, all the information is here; https://www.crawleylabour.org.uk/crawley-labour-womens-group/