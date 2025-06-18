Nurses’ sky dive lands Sussex hospice £3,000 windfall

Sussex hospice nurses Nicola Coles and Karen Fletcher have taken devotion to their job to new heights by leaping out of a plane to raise much-needed funds for the charity that runs it.

The staff nurses, who work at St Peter & St James Hospice in Chailey, near Haywards Heath, completed a sponsored sky dive in near-perfect conditions, raising almost £3,000 - double their target.

Nicola, from Burgess Hill, and Karen, who lives in Haywards Heath, had an early start after their jump was switched from Kent to Old Sarum airfield, near Salisbury, but they insisted there were few pre-jump nerves.

Nicola, who also collected a mountain of clothes for patients from fellow members of Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst Bowls Club last winter, said: “There were a lot of people there. It was quite busy, so not nerve-wracking.”

Nicola and Karen with the machine that their fundraising has enabled the hospice to buy - with money left over

The pair, each strapped to a qualified skydiver, jumped from 15,000 feet, over the Wiltshire countryside, landing safely at the airfield less than 10 minutes later.

Karen said: “It was the most amazing and exhilarating experience. It was an incredible way to make money for the amazing charity that I have the honour of working as a nurse for.”

Nicola added: “It was so noisy - and cold. The view was stunning. When we landed, I just lay back and went, ‘Wow!’”

The nurses are all the more thrilled to know that the money they raised will buy a state-of-the-art blood-pressure monitoring system, which will prove invaluable in enabling them and fellow staff to look after hospice patients.

The pair had soft landings

“It does everything - blood pressure, temperature, pulse, heart rate," said Nicola. "You can set it to operate at different times, so you don’t have to keep going back. It will do it automatically.

“We’ll be able to purchase one of those, with money left to go towards something else.”

According to Nicola, their employers told the machine suppliers: “We’re throwing two nurses out of a plane to be able to afford this.”

And would she do it again? “Absolutely.”

There’s still time to add to their total by pledging money at their Just Giving pages: https://www.justgiving.com/page/nicola-coles-1 or https://www.justgiving.com/page/karen-fletcher-1.