Nursing home residents enjoy a surprise performance from Sussex-based dance group

Staff at a nursing home located in Shoreham by Sea surprised its ex-Morris dancing residents with a special performance by the Chanctonbury Ring Morris Men.

Gareth Pert, who has been a resident at New Elmcroft nursing home since September 2023, and his wife Audrey Pert, were part of their local Morris dancing group for many years.

After hearing Gareth and fellow resident, Jackie Grzegorzek - whose husband was a Morris dancer - talk about their love for the art, the staff at New Elmcroft arranged for the Chanctonbury Ring Morris Men to surprise them with a performance.

The all-male dance group, whose members are mostly based in central Sussex, visited the home on Wednesday 28 August to perform for the staff and residents.

The performance took place in the evening as part of the home’s culture that ensures residents enjoy activities as they would have before moving into the home.

Tiny Myeni, service manager at New Elmcroft commented: “Activities that are tailored to the individual are so important as they help to promote healthy minds and wellbeing for our residents.

“It was truly amazing to watch the Morris Men’s performance and we are very grateful to the group for bringing so much joy to our residents and staff, many of whom come from diverse backgrounds and had never experienced a performance like this before.”

The Shaw healthcare-owned nursing home, New Elmcroft, is home to 60 residents and offers a range of services including nursing, residential, dementia and respite care.