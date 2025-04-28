Nusrat Ghani MP celebrates 25 years of Waldron-based business The English Soap Company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, visited Waldron-based soap manufacturer The English Soap Company to catch up with Managing Director Oliver Butts and congratulate him on the company’s latest awards.

The English Soap Company is a family-run business based in the heart of Waldron countryside, where products are made on site before being sold through major UK and international retailers, hotel and gift suppliers. Since its launch in 2000, the business has been growing from strength to strength, also collaborating with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

The company frequently features as finalist in many prestigious business awards across the country, having won several awards in the past including the Department for Transport’s Exporter of The Year Award, Family Business of the Year Award, and most recently the International Business of the Year Award at the Gatwick Diamond Business Awards in March 2025.

The English Soap Company’s range includes soaps, hand creams, hand sanitisers and perfumes. To shop, visit www.theenglishsoapcompany.com.

Nusrat Ghani MP with The English Soap Company Managing Director Oliver Butts

Nusrat has been collaborating with the English Soap Company for years and especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, coordinating donations of their products to local communities, charities, churches, foodbanks and community hospitals.

Nusrat Ghani said: “The English Soap Company is an exceptional local family business. Their beautiful products, inspired by the Sussex countryside, are very popular across the UK and worldwide and I am always proud to see Sussex Weald-made products representing our corner of the world overseas. Oliver and the team have been incredibly generous and donated thousands of their products to communities across the constituency during the pandemic, helping many communities during a very difficult time. I was pleased to congratulate them on their latest award and wish them all the best for the future as the business celebrates 25 years of trading this year.”