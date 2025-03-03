Nusrat Ghani MP celebrates 30 years of local charity East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, is delighted to support local charity East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) in celebrating their 30th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WRAS is a group of over 200 rescue volunteers, set up to provide a front-line rescue service for wildlife casualties. The casualty centre located in Whitesmith can accommodate up to 300 casualties at any one time. Every year, WRAS rescue line receives between 3-4,000 calls from the public and partner animal welfare organisations. The charity recently completes its busiest year ever, helping over 6,000 casualties, collecting them, and delivering them to the hospital.

Alongside the charity’s own milestone, it’s Founder & Operations Director, Trevor Weeks MBE, is also marking his 40th year undertaking wildlife rescue and conservation work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, Nusrat was pleased to present the Wealden Hero Award to Trevor and his team, for their exceptional work throughout the pandemic, responding to countless rescue calls from the public and providing support to Wealden District Council.

Nusrat Ghani MP presenting the Founder & Operations Director, Trevor Weeks MBE and WRAS volunteers with the Wealden Hero Award in 2021

To find out more, visit wildlifeambulance.org

Nusrat Ghani said: “Huge congratulations to the whole team of fantastic volunteers at WRAS and their Founder Trevor Weeks, on this wonderful milestone. The work that WRAS has been delivering for the past three decades is vital in rural constituencies like ours, and it is unmatched across East Sussex county. I’d like to take this opportunity to extend my warmest thanks for everything WRAS volunteers continue to do to provide frontline rescue service for local wildlife and nurturing injured animals back to health.”