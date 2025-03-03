Nusrat Ghani MP celebrates 30 years of local charity East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service
WRAS is a group of over 200 rescue volunteers, set up to provide a front-line rescue service for wildlife casualties. The casualty centre located in Whitesmith can accommodate up to 300 casualties at any one time. Every year, WRAS rescue line receives between 3-4,000 calls from the public and partner animal welfare organisations. The charity recently completes its busiest year ever, helping over 6,000 casualties, collecting them, and delivering them to the hospital.
Alongside the charity’s own milestone, it’s Founder & Operations Director, Trevor Weeks MBE, is also marking his 40th year undertaking wildlife rescue and conservation work.
In 2021, Nusrat was pleased to present the Wealden Hero Award to Trevor and his team, for their exceptional work throughout the pandemic, responding to countless rescue calls from the public and providing support to Wealden District Council.
To find out more, visit wildlifeambulance.org
Nusrat Ghani said: “Huge congratulations to the whole team of fantastic volunteers at WRAS and their Founder Trevor Weeks, on this wonderful milestone. The work that WRAS has been delivering for the past three decades is vital in rural constituencies like ours, and it is unmatched across East Sussex county. I’d like to take this opportunity to extend my warmest thanks for everything WRAS volunteers continue to do to provide frontline rescue service for local wildlife and nurturing injured animals back to health.”