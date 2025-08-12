Nusrat Ghani MP invites local residents to share views on access to banking services

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, is inviting local residents to share their views on access to banking services across the constituency.

In light of ongoing decisions of banks to close many of their local branches, Nusrat has been receiving correspondence from local residents concerned about opportunities for in-person consultations and access to financial services including cash deposits and cash withdrawals.

Many Post Office branches have stepped up to provide a greater range of banking services, enabling 99% of banks’ personal customers, and 95% of banks’ business customers to withdraw cash, deposit cash and cheques, and make balance enquiries at their counters across a network of more than 11,500 branches.

However, in addition to these counter services, a banking hub is similar to a traditional bank branch where a private space is also available for customers to speak to their bank representatives about more complicated financial matters. The space is often shared by multiple providers, providing service on a specific day of the week.

Nusrat has recently welcomed the newly established banking hub in Hailsham, which has been operating from the 10 High Street Post Office since March and was the first of its kind to open in East Sussex. It is a key community facility for local residents and Nusrat is keen to ensure that communities across the constituency can benefit from similar provision.

Nusrat is therefore inviting all local residents to complete a short survey on her website to help inform her about local preferences, ahead of making representations to Link and Cash Access UK who recommend and deliver banking hubs. To share your views, go to: https://www.nusghani.org.uk/bankinghubs.

Nusrat said: “Access to banking services is essential for everyone across the country, and especially in rural areas such as Sussex Weald. In light of many banks deciding to close their local branches, it is important that those who are unable to access online banking retain the opportunity to access face-to-face assistance.

"I am pleased that Hailsham was the first location in East Sussex to have secured a banking hub, which is a much welcome and well used facility. However, I appreciate that not all residents can travel to access the Hailsham Hub and I am keen to ensure that other towns and villages have the opportunity to benefit from a similar service within their community.

"Please spare a moment to let me know your views, so I can be better informed when making representations to Link and Cash Access UK who administer the delivery of these facilities.”