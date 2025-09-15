Nusrat Ghani MP joins Hailsham communities in commemorating WWII hero

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, joined Hailsham residents, councillors, Town Mayor and His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Andrew Blackman at a memorial ceremony to honour Flying Officer Percy Burton, who lost his life while sending two German planes crashing down over the town during the Battle of Britain.

To mark the 85th anniversary of Battle of Britain Day (today, 15th September), a new memorial to World War II hero, Flying Officer Percy Burton, has been unveiled at Cuckoo Fields in Hailsham.

Flying Officer Percy Burton, born in Cape Town, moved to England to study at the University of Oxford before being posted to the No. 249 RAF Squadron in 1939. On the morning of 27th September 1940, Flying Officer Percy Burton heroically fought above Hailsham’s skies during the Battle of Britain. Flying over Hailsham, he destroyed a German aircraft with his Hurricane, causing him to lose a wingtip and crash into an oak tree, making the ultimate sacrifice at just 23 years old.

In recognition of his courage, Barratt Homes has unveiled a permanent memorial to Flying Officer Percy Burton around the site of the oak tree, which now forms part of the Cuckoo Fields housing development. A new lectern has also been installed to share his story alongside a memorial bench, encouraging the local community to reflect and remember his legacy.

Commemoration ceremony at Cuckoo Fields, Hailsham

Nusrat Ghani said: "We shall never forget the bravery and sacrifices of those who fought for our country and our freedoms. Many of our towns and villages across Sussex Weald have had a long connection to the military, and Flying Officer Percy Burton will always be a hero to the people of Hailsham, laying down his life in an act of extraordinary bravery and self-sacrifice. I was moved to be part of the ceremony to celebrate the life of Flying Officer Percy Burton, mark the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain Day, and unveil this new permanent memorial at Cuckoo Fields. I would like to thank everyone who was involved in the project for delivering this wonderful tribute to Flying Officer Percy Burton. I hope local residents will take the opportunity to reflect on his legacy and ensure that his story is preserved for generations to come.”