Nusrat Ghani MP joins local businesses as guest speaker at Hailsham Chamber of Commerce roundtable event

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, was pleased to join local businesses as a guest speaker at a roundtable and networking event hosted by Hailsham Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting brought together representatives of businesses from a variety of sectors including social care; education; media and publishing; housing and development; and interior design, for a discussion about issues that impact trade and commerce locally, nationally and internationally.

Nusrat was pleased to address questions on local and national economy, job security, the ever growing welfare bill and the cost of hiring staff, education and independent schools’ tax, adult social care and Sussex Weald care homes, landlords and the housing market, powers of local authorities and the devolution proposals for Sussex, technology and science, global reach of our local businesses and the impact of tariffs, critical minerals, manufacturing, stability of markets and the threat from China and Russia.

Nusrat has been working closely with Sussex Weald’s Chambers of Commerce including Crowborough, Hailsham, Heathfield and previously also Uckfield. She has recently attended the annual Crowborough Business Expo and continues making representations to Ministers on behalf of local care homes, schools, charities and businesses.

Nusrat Ghani MP with Members of Hailsham Chamber of Commerce

Nusrat Ghani said: “Our small businesses are the backbone of our local economy and I am always amazed by the expertise of our unique businesses in Sussex Weald and the huge variety of sectors they contribute a great deal to. Our Hailsham, Crowborough and Heathfield Chambers of Commerce are a great platform for businesses to get together, network and promote their products and services. I will continue supporting and championing our businesses and it was great to join just some of our local entrepreneurs for discussions about proposals and policies that impact trade in Sussex Weald.”