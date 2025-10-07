Nusrat Ghani MP launches her 2025 Christmas Card Competition

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, is pleased to announce the return of her Christmas card competition and is inviting all primary school aged children across Sussex Weald to take part.

All primary school aged children in Sussex Weald constituency, which covers Crowborough, Hailsham, Heathfield, Mayfield and Five Ashes, Wadhurst and many villages in between, are being invited to participate and submit an entry following the theme Favourite part of Christmas Day.

The winning design will be featured on the front of Nusrat’s Christmas card, which is delivered every year to hundreds of people across the constituency and nationwide, including His Majesty King Charles III.

The drawings can use any medium (pencil, felt tip, crayon, paint etc.) and should be completed as A4 format, either portrait or landscape is fine. The design must be an original piece of work completed entirely by the young artist.

Please post all entries to the competition to: Nusrat Ghani MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA and ensure that every submission has the child’s full name, school, and class or year group written on the back. These details will be kept confidential and only the winners’ details will be published once consent is granted.

The closing date is Monday 3rd November 2025.

Nusrat Ghani said: “The Christmas card competition has been a highlight of my seasonal activities since its first launch in 2015, and I am delighted to be launching it again this year. I am always impressed by the quality and creativity of the entries, and the bar is set very high by last year’s fantastic winning designs from Framfield, Mark Cross and All Saints' & St Richard's School in Heathfield. Don’t miss your chance to have your artwork published and shared across the country and abroad! Please submit your interpretation of the theme Favourite part of Christmas Day by the deadline on Monday 3rd November.”