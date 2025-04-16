Nusrat Ghani MP opens Crowborough Business Expo 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, was pleased to join Crowborough Mayor Cllr Matthew Street to open this year’s Business Expo.

The Crowborough Business Expo is an annual event hosted by the Crowborough and District Chamber of Commerce. The event, which took place in the main hall at Crowborough Community Centre on Tuesday 15th April 2025, brought together a diverse range of local service providers, charities and business of all sizes, old and new, for an opportunity to promote their work to the local community, network and connect with potential customers.

Nusrat was pleased to join Crowborough Mayor Cllr Matthew Street and Crowborough and District Chamber of Commerce President Louise Harrington to declare the event open and welcome over 30 local businesses who were exhibiting, as well as Ashdown Radio which was broadcasting live throughout the morning with interviews from exhibitors.

Nusrat Ghani said: “I am always amazed by the expertise of our unique businesses and charities in Sussex Weald and the huge variety of sectors they contribute a great deal to. The Crowborough Business Expo is a fantastic annual event and platform for exhibiting and showcasing local products and services.

Nusrat Ghani MP with representatives of Crowborough Community First Responders

"I will always support and champion our local businesses and I was delighted to join Crowborough Mayor Cllr Matthew Street and Crowborough and District Chamber of Commerce President Louise Harrington in opening the event this year.

"It was great to see so many local companies and charities getting involved, many of whom I’ve been working closely for years. A huge thank you to Crowborough and District Chamber of Commerce for organising the event and also to Ashdown Radio for helping all exhibitors engage with a wider audience.”