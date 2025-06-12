Nusrat Ghani MP supports Carers Week 2025

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, is proud to be supporting Carers Week 2025, highlighting and recognising the invaluable contribution that carers across the constituency make to the livelihoods of unwell, older or disabled loved ones.

Carers Week is taking place between 9-15 June 2025 with the aim to raise awareness of unpaid caring, highlight the challenges unpaid carers face and recognise the contribution they make to families and communities throughout the UK. It also helps people who don't think of themselves as having caring responsibilities to identify as carers and access much-needed support.

This year the theme of the campaign is 'Caring About Equality', to shine a spotlight on the inequalities faced by unpaid carers, including a greater risk of poverty, social isolation, and poor mental and physical health.

Nusrat regularly teams up with local charity Care for the Carers to recognise the contribution Sussex Weald carers make and promote the support available locally.

Nusrat catching up with Care for the Carers at a recent Volunteers Fair in Horam

Care for the Carers is an independent charity commissioned by East Sussex County Council and the NHS to provide support and services to unpaid carers across the county, such as referrals to other local services, outreach support, one-to-one crisis help and guidance, coaching, training, wellbeing and support groups, activities and counselling. To find out more information, please visit www.cftc.org.uk or www.carersweek.org.

Nusrat Ghani said: “Every June, I am proud to support Carers Week to raise awareness of unpaid caring and recognise the invaluable role carers play in ensuring that so many people have better quality of life and personalised end of life care. It is estimated that nearly 1 in 10 local residents in Sussex Weald are unpaid carers. Their wellbeing is all too often forgotten, and I’m pleased to be teaming up with Care for the Carers who provide free wraparound service for carers across East Sussex to raise awareness about the support available locally.”