Nusrat Ghani MP supports local campaign to save East Hoathly pub

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, has met with the founding members of the East Hoathly with Halland Community Benefit Society, to learn more about their campaign to buy and run the Kings Head pub in East Hoathly as a community asset.

The Kings Head pub in East Hoathly has a rich history dating back over 250 years. It successfully trades as a free house, serving food and drink including beers brewed by the adjoining 1648 Brewery. It is at the heart of the village, providing not only a social hub for local residents and visitors alike, but also valuable job opportunities.

The current landlord and landlady for over 25 years are retiring and the pub was placed on the market last year. However, as The Kings Head is the only pub remaining in East Hoathly, concerns were raised about the possibility of the property not continuing as a pub. The East Hoathly with Halland Community Benefit Society have come together to discuss what could be done to prevent its loss and the group is putting together proposals to preserve it as a community-owned asset.

Nusrat Ghani said: “Sussex Weald pubs and breweries contribute a huge amount locally both to our local economy and to the social life of our communities. I was pleased to meet with representatives of the East Hoathly with Halland Community Benefit Society to discuss their aims, vision, and plans for the Kings Head’s future. I understand that following community meetings and resident surveys, the plans enjoy widespread support from local residents. and I’m keen to lend my support to ensure that the village continues to have a successful and sustainable business that benefits the local community.”