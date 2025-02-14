Nusrat Ghani MP welcomes MAYFACS volunteers for a tour of Westminster

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, was delighted to welcome 16 volunteers from Mayfield and Five Ashes charity MAYFACS to Westminster for a tour of the Houses of Parliament.

MAYFACS stands for Mayfield & Five Ashes Community Services, which is a community charitable organisation offering a variety of activities and services to local communities. Nusrat has been working closely with MAYFACS for several years, supporting many projects including the MAYFACS Shed and assisting with faster and safer arrivals for Ukrainian families and the Support Hub to help them settle in Mayfield.

Led by Wealden Hero Shirley Holland, who has been the previous project manager of MAYFACS since it first formed as a charity in 2016, the group had the opportunity to gain a first-hand experience of the history of the building UK democratic processes and get a glimpse of the day-to-day responsibilities of MPs.

Nusrat Ghani said: “I’m always keen to ensure that our democracy and Parliament is as open as possible, and I was pleased to welcome MAYFACS volunteers to Westminster. MAYFACS is a fantastic local organisation, and I am hugely grateful for their continued provision of activities, opportunities and support services for our communities in the Mayfield and Five Ashes area. I continue working closely with current managers Lucy Jervis and Freya Huxtable and I was pleased to support them especially with securing visas for Ukrainian families and ensuring that they settle in to the area well.”

Nusrat Ghani MP with MAYFACS volunteers

There are several ways Sussex Weald residents can take advantage of the unique experience of exploring the beating heart of our democracy, and as their MP, Nusrat would be happy to assist with arranging a visit free of charge. If you are interested in visiting the Houses of Parliament and live in Sussex Weald constituency, please get in touch with Nusrat via her website nusghani.org.uk/visitparliament