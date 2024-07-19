Oakland Grange Care Home hosts Wild West summer spectacular

Resident Lily (97) dancing with team member Rachael

Littlehampton’s Oakland Grange Care Home transformed into a vibrant slice of the American frontier on 17th July, as residents, staff, and visitors donned their best Western wear for a Wild West-themed summer party.

The annual event, known for its creative themes and community spirit, outdid itself this year with an impressive display of cowboy hats, sheriff badges, and even a life-sized cow costume. The home's staff went above and beyond, with one enterprising cowboy arriving on a their inflatable 'horse'.

"It was a such a great party," chuckled resident Pat Price, 94. "I haven't laughed this much since I was a young gal. The staff here really know how to throw themselves into the theme!"

Party attendees raved about the sumptuous summer buffet prepared by the home's talented chefs, Mi and David.

Jenny the Indian claps along to Maddi's party songs

Entertainment was provided by local singer Maddi, who had residents and staff alike up on their feet with renditions of classic hits. From Lulu's "Shout" to ABBA's "Waterloo", the eclectic playlist spanned decades and genres, proving that good music knows no boundaries - geographic or generational.

Kim Maw, Manager of Oakland Grange, expressed her pride in the event's success. "Our team put their hearts and souls into making this day special," she said. "Seeing the joy on our residents' faces as they danced, sang, and interacted with their families and our staff in such a fun setting – that's what makes all the hard work worthwhile. It's moments like these that truly define what we do here at Oakland Grange."

Kevin Humphrys, CEO of Oakland Care Group, who served the residents from the hot buffet, said: "What we witnessed today at Oakland Grange is a perfect example of our ethos in action. We believe in creating homes where people don't just live but thrive. This Wild West party showcased the creativity, dedication, and genuine care that our teams bring to work every day. It's not just about providing excellent care; it's about creating a community where our residents can continue to enjoy life to the fullest."

As the sun set on this Western adventure, it was clear that Oakland Grange had once again succeeded in bringing a touch of magic to the lives of its residents. With smiles all around and new memories made, attendees were already eagerly anticipating the next party at Christmas.

Kevin the CEO, Kim the Manager, and Head Chef Mi, give the thumbs up to the amazing banquet

In a world where care homes often face challenges, Oakland Grange stands as a shining example of how creativity, dedication, and a sense of fun can create a truly supportive and vibrant community for older adults.