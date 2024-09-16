Oakwood success with 2023-24 charity fundraising
Mrs Bradbury, Headteacher, along with the school's Head Boy and Head Girl were delighted to present both the RSPCA and Cancerwise with £7546 each.
Representatives from both charities attended Oakwood's whole school assembly on Friday, September 13 to receive the contributions.
Charity efforts in the last school year included parent Netball training, pupil busking in Chichester, singing at Goodwood Christmas balls, lots of cake sales and more!
Mrs Bradbury believes it is very important for the school's pupils to contribute not only to the school community but to have an awareness of the needs of our local and national community.
