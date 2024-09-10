obCentre work coaches working hard to support jobseekers

By Caroline Williams
Contributor
Published 10th Sep 2024, 12:28 BST
This week’s employment statistics highlight the great being done by Work Coaches across Hastings and Eastbourne. A particular success is the 18-24 age group in Hastings, where more than 45 people in the area have returned to work.

Caroline Williams for Hastings and Eastbourne Jobcentres said: ”Jobseekers looking to move forward in their career will find the inspiration and support they need at their local jobcentre.

"Developing a relationship with their work coaches can prove extremely beneficial to set them on the right path, taking into account their personal circumstances. Underpinning this our specialist employer partnership teams are working with businesses to identify, help fill their vacancies and put them in contact with suitable candidates.

"Locally, activity includes support for jobseekers such as courses in Microsoft Office, logistics, warehousing, construction, hospitality and more.

"Regular information sessions are being held to increase pension awareness and our popular midlife 50+ MOT sessions are continuing. We are also holding regular jobs fairs, the next one being a care recruitment event in Eastbourne on September 19 and a Jobsfair in Hastings on September 25 – for more information please contact your Jobcentre Work Coach.

"Importantly parents on Universal Credit can receive help with childcare payments. Jobseekers can search our DWP ‘FindaJob’ website, to check out the thousands of jobs on offer."

