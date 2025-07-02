Obituary - John Dale, Horsham community stalwart

John Dale, who has died aged 87, was a well-known figure around Horsham, whether as part of the sea cadets, the RNA or, in later years, zooming around town on his mobility scooter.

John was born in Henfield on 9th June 1939, the same day, as John liked to remind his family, that Donald Duck made his first appearance.

Before the Second World War, John moved to Horsham. He left school at sixteen with no qualifications. John had enjoyed his time in the Sea Cadets and wanted to join the Royal Navy. In 1953 he joined the Fleet Air Arm as a mechanic. After three months basic training at HMS Gamecock, John joined HMS Illustrious before being drafted to HMS Daedalus at Lee-on-Solent for further specialist training. John then underwent more training in Arbroath, Scotland, before being sent to HMS Sembawang, a shore establishment in Singapore. Whilst in the Far East, John was involved in the Malaya Emergency, fighting communist insurgents before independence was granted to the Federation on Malayan States. After John returned home in 1957, he suffered hearing problems – there were no ear defenders in those days. He was subsequently diagnosed with nerve deafness and was medically discharged from the Royal Navy.

Upon his return to ‘civvy street’, John joined the Automobile Association as a patrolman. In those days the AA’s motto was ‘courtesy and care’, this typified John’s meticulous approach to his work. On a cold morning or a lonely road, John was the calm in the chaos, the kind of person you were always relieved to see pulling up in that familiar yellow van. Over the twenty years with the AA, John helped countless motorists. He never sought thanks, he always just got on with doing what needed to be done.

Above all, John was a family man. In 1962, he married Judith, beginning a partnership that would span more than six decades. Together, they built a home and a life grounded in loyalty and love; in 2022, they proudly celebrated their Diamond Wedding Anniversary. That love extended far beyond their immediate family. John and Judith fostered several children, offering stability, warmth and care to those who needed it most. They did it with quiet kindness and no expectation of thanks.

John never lost his love for the Royal Navy. He gave his time as a Chief Petty Officer with the Horsham Sea Cadet Unit. He had been a cadet before joining the Royal Navy and took part in the Coronation Fleet Review at Spithead as a cadet. As an instructor, John mentored young people and shared the values he lived by - discipline, patience, and reliability. The cadets respected him, not because he demanded it, but because he had earned it. After coming out of uniform, John took on the chairmanship of the Horsham Sea Cadets, a role he continued in for many years. He saw several young cadets go on to forge a career in the Royal Navy, one of them now a serving commodore.

John, with a couple of others, was also instrumental in reestablishing the Horsham Branch of the Royal Naval Association, supporting serving and former members of the Royal Navy in Horsham and the surrounding areas. John was a Life Member of the RNA and served as Chairman of the Horsham Branch for many years and latterly as Vice President. On the Annual Flag Day, John could be found in the RNA gazebo on the Carfax in Horsham, recounting his days in the Navy that he loved so much and recruiting new members.

John passed peacefully away on 30th May. He is survived by his wife Judith and his two children, Nick and Sue.