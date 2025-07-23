Obituary: June Wilkinson (27 March 1940 – 21 July 2025)

Eastbourne’s Glamour Star Who Took on the World

June Wilkinson, one of the most iconic glamour models and actresses of the postwar era, passed away on 21 July 2025 at the age of 85. Born in Eastbourne on 27 March 1940, she rose from humble beginnings to international fame, earning the nickname “The Bosom” and becoming one of the most photographed women in America.

The daughter of a local window cleaner and a mother who sewed to support her dreams, June began performing at age 12 in Cinderella at Devonshire Park Theatre. By 15, she was a featured performer at London’s Windmill Theatre, known for its nude revues and cabaret. Her confidence, comedic timing, and striking figure made her an instant standout.

June's fame soared after moving to the U.S., where she became a Playboy favorite and later starred in films and television throughout the 1960s and 70s. Yet, despite the flash of Hollywood, she always held Eastbourne close to her heart. It was the town that shaped her, where a little girl in handmade dance shoes first dreamed of the stage.

In 1973, she married NFL quarterback Dan Pastorini, and they had one daughter, Brahna. Though she spent much of her life in America, June remained proudly British, often recalling her seaside childhood with warmth and humour.

She leaves behind not only her daughter Brahna but her brother Robin in Eastbourne and John in Berlin.

She will be fondly remembered in Eastbourne as a performer with presence, warmth, and wit and as a local girl who never forgot where she came from.