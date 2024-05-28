Octet of young gardening clubs supported by Sussex charity

By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 28th May 2024, 09:38 BST
No fewer than eight groups of young growers in Sussex have been given a helping hand recently by a local charity which works to support educational courses and gardening projects.

The Budding Foundation, formed in 2013 by Clive Gravett, works to support educational courses and gardening projects for groups.

Those receiving support were Brighton’s SML College, Boundstone Nursery in Lancing, the 31st Brighton Scouts in Westdean, 10th Worthing Scouts, Plumpton’s Honeybee pre-school, Northease Manor School near Lewes, plus Seaford and Upper Beeding primary schools.

“All were most grateful”, said Clive, “and we look forward to hearing how all these groups develop their summer plantings.” Boundstone Nursery said the gift would help them improve their outside environment.

Clive worked with Tates of Sussex garden centre in Hassocks, where South Downs Nurseries had everything the Upper Beeding school needed for their project: pots, compost and a variety of seeds.

