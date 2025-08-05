Official Eastbourne Airbourne programme on sale now

Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow returns from 14 – 17 August, with programmes on sale now!

The fully comprehensive programme, with design sponsored by PRG Marketing Communications, comes with a free limited edition pin badge and offers the chance to learn more about planning an airshow, information about this year’s displays, a full schedule of flying times and access to bonus online content.

There is also the chance to win one of 10 prizes including a Citizen limited edition Red Arrows Skyhawk A-T Watch courtesy of Brufords, an Overnight Stay with Dinner at The Lansdowne and a Spa Package at the Grand Hotel in a competition exclusive to programme holders.

Programmes can be purchased from various stockists in Eastbourne including the Visitor Centre, Eastbourne Seafront Office and the Bandstand Bar (main arena). Programmes can also be purchased online, to be collected from Eastbourne Bandstand. The full list of stockists can be found at EastbourneAirshow.com/programme. Programme sales are crucial to help fund the flying displays and support the future of the airshow, as well as being the only way to receive flying times each day.

Simon Groves, Managing Director of PRG Marketing Communications said, “PRG is proud to once again sponsor the design of the Airbourne programme and promo materials for 2025.

Airbourne weekend is the highlight of the summer events calendar in Eastbourne and the surrounding area - we even bring clients down from London to showcase our town and to enjoy the show with us. We hope to see record crowds come out to support Airbourne and keep it flying high.”

The free four-day airshow includes awe-inspiring aerobatics from the RAF Typhoon, Norwegian Vampire, Jet Provost and six-time French national champion Mélanie Astles, among many others, with crowd-favourite, the Red Arrows, returning to display on all four days of the event. Programme holders can collect updated daily flying times, sponsored by PurePrint and the East Sussex Growth Hub, on each of day of the event when showing their programme to official stockists.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said, “Airbourne is truly a celebration of Eastbourne, and we’re proud to showcase our town while welcoming airshow visitors. With so many incredible things to see and do across the four-day event, the official programme is an essential guide to plan your visit.

Not only does it serve as a collectible memento from your time at Airbourne, but buying a programme is one way that you can help to keep the airshow going for another year.

We’d also like to extend huge thanks to PRG Marketing Communications, PurePrint and the East Sussex Growth Hub for their sponsorship of the programme design and daily flying times print, as well as the many other businesses that have supported the programme with advertising.”

Programmes are included in the price for adult hospitality tickets, when purchasing official airshow parking, and are also included within the Supporters Club membership packs alongside an Airbourne t-shirt, limited edition poster, VIP toilets wristband and exclusive Supporters Club pin badge, but with a limited number of memberships available for 2025 – it’s an exclusive club!

Airbourne 2025 is supported by Trafalgar Theatres (Gold Sponsor), Brufords, Cloud Connx, Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, EDEAL, Eastbourne Hospitality Association, East Sussex Growth Hub, Elite Medical, Environment First, Euro Self Drive, Frontier Fireworks, idverde, Lansdowne Hotel, More Radio, Neighbourhood First, Pureprint, PRG Marketing Communications Ltd, Stagecoach, The View Hotel, Visit Eastbourne and Your Eastbourne BID.

Also supporting the show is Caffyns – the Eastbourne Airshow Official Pilot Transfer Sponsor dealership - providing net zero emissions pilot and logistic vehicles.