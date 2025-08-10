Old Town churches take community to their heart

The event on August 2 was organised by the Two Towers Trust which collects money for the restoration, repair and maintenance of St Clement’s and its neighbouring church of All Saints’. The fair was part of Old Town Carnival Week that ran until August 10.

Items for sale included soft toys, knitted goods, jewellery, coasters and ceramics.

Stallholders included Fiona Webb and Sheila Francis, from the Kings Church, who were raising funds for St Michael’s Hospice.

Lisa Murray and Marion Oliver were selling hand-made soft toys and Rosemary Smith’s stalls included a range of ceramics. St Clement’s Cafe was also open for light refreshments.

Fair organiser Kevin Boorman said: “We had a very successful day, with the kitchen particularly busy. We made over £350, almost £300 of which came from catering.”

The church also featured the ‘Rossettis in Love’ exhibition which focused on the artist Dante Gabriel Rossetti, and his sister, Christina, who were regular visitors to Hastings.

Rossetti and Elizabeth Siddal were married at St Clement’s Church in 1860 and lived in the High Street for a while.

On August 3, there was a Community Service at St Clement’s conducted by the Priest-in-Charge, the Rev Mat Phipps.

The Mayor of Hastings, Cllr Becca Horn, and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Nigel Sinden, attended along with representatives from local organisations.

Those attending included the Hastings Borough Bonfire Society, Hastings Old Town Carnival Association, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, the Two Towers Trust, the local Scouts, All Saints’ Junior Academy, and members of the town’s Morris dance groups.

St Clement’s Cafe offered refreshments, including light lunches, on most Carnival Week days. The church was also open to the public on the evenings of the Week’s Pram Race and the Carnival Parade.

There was music at St Clement’s, including by Glashin duo Paul and Jo Dengate. There was also a children’s craft event and a general knowledge quiz, both organised by the Two Towers Trust.

Volunteers held tours and light refreshments at All Saints’ Church tower and the events there also included a Blessing of Pets Service.

At the Holy Communion service at All Saints’ on August 10, Mr Phipps thanked the churches’ volunteers for their hard work and the warm welcome they offered to visitors.

The week’s final event on August 10 was a Blessing of the Sea service at the harbour arm, conducted by Mr Phipps.

The series of concerts on the Father Willis organ at All Saints’ Church, which began in July, continues until Monday, August 25. More details at www.oldtownparishhastings.org.uk

ends.

1 . Contributed Fiona Webb with coasters and ceramics at St Clement's Church craft fair. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Sweet attractions for sale at the craft Fair in St Clement's Church. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Rosemary Smith with her ceramics stall. Photo: Submitted