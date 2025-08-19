Ongoing and upcoming Improvements at Hailsham Cemetery

Hailsham Town Council is pleased to announce a series of upcoming improvements at Hailsham Cemetery in Ersham Road, following the completion of significant upgrades over the past couple of years.

The latest phase of enhancements includes the planned installation of a Book of Remembrance in the cemetery's chapel, the refurbishment of a small building into a waiting room for visitors, and the display of the historic cemetery bell in a bespoke glass cabinet.

These improvements will build on the recent work already completed, ensuring that Hailsham Cemetery continues to be a peaceful, accessible and well-maintained space for the community.

Recent improvements: Footpath resurfacing and toilet refurbishment

Earlier this year, the Town Council successfully completed the resurfacing of all footpaths and walkways throughout the cemetery, significantly improving accessibility and safety for all visitors. Tarmac was laid across more pathways to ensure that they remain smooth and safe, even in inclement weather.

In addition to the footpath project, a major refurbishment of the public toilet was completed - including a complete upgrade of the interior, tile repairs and the replacement of soffits, gutters and downpipes. The upgraded toilet is fully accessible, ensuring that all visitors - including those with disabilities - have access to clean and safe facilities.

Both these projects were funded through the Town Council's Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) and reflect the ongoing commitment to enhancing the cemetery's facilities.

Future enhancements: Book of Remembrance, waiting room and historic bell display

Looking ahead, the council is planning further exciting upgrades to the cemetery:

Book of Remembrance: A dedicated space will be created in the chapel's side room, where a Book of Remembrance will allow relatives to leave tributes to their loved ones who have passed. A bespoke glass cabinet will house the book, which will be open for visitors to view.

Historic Bell Display: The bell that once hung on the exterior of the chapel will be displayed in a specially sourced glass cabinet, preserving this important piece of the cemetery's heritage for future generations.

Waiting Room: An unused small building on the site will soon be converted into a waiting room for visitors, offering a much-needed space for those attending the cemetery.

Additionally, the cutting of grass at the cemetery has now been taken on in-house, with council staff handling the maintenance instead of external contractors. This change will result in cost savings while maintaining a high level of service.

A continued commitment to excellence

"We are thrilled to continue enhancing Hailsham Cemetery with these upcoming improvements," said Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee.

"The footpath resurfacing earlier this year, along with the refurbishment of the public toilet, has already made a big difference to the site. Now, we're focusing on adding more meaningful and practical upgrades. The Book of Remembrance, waiting room and bell display will not only preserve the cemetery's history but will also offer a more respectful and comfortable space for those visiting their loved ones."

Tony Lee, Operations and Facilities Manager, commented: "The cemetery is a place of quiet reflection and peace, and it is important that we continue to improve and maintain these spaces. These new upgrades, along with the ongoing care of the cemetery's grounds, will help us ensure that Hailsham Cemetery remains a tranquil and dignified place for future generations to visit and honour their loved ones."

Hailsham Town Council is committed to maintaining and enhancing the cemetery as an important community asset, ensuring that it continues to provide a fitting, accessible, and peaceful place for all.